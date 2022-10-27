Matthew Perry Apologizes for Asking Why Keanu Reeves “Still Walks Among Us”

Matthew Perry is apologizing for passages from his forthcoming book Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing that reference Keanu Reeves.

Among the excerpts that have been posted online from the memoir, which hits stands Nov. 1 from Flatiron Books, are ones in which the Friends alum opens up about his own struggles with substance abuse and laments that his former co-stars River Phoenix and Chris Farley were lost to addiction while Reeves “still walks among us.”

In a statement shared to media outlets including People, Perry said, “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead.”

As widely reported, Perry writes in the book that Phoenix, with whom he shared the screen in the 1988 film A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, was “a beautiful man, inside and out.” Perry adds about the actor who died of a drug overdose in 1993, “It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down. Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”

Perry again brings up Reeves when reminiscing about Farley, who passed away from a drug overdose in December 1997, five months before the theatrical release of the pair’s comedy Almost Heroes.

He writes about the Saturday Night Live standout’s death, “I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out. Keanu Reeves walks among us. I had to promote Almost Heroes two weeks after he died; I found myself publicly discussing his death from drugs and alcohol. I was high the entire time.”

Perry’s book offers no further clarification on why Reeves’ name was mentioned. Reeves, who does not appear to share any film or TV credits with Perry, co-starred with Phoenix in 1991’s My Own Private Idaho. Since Phoenix’s passing, Reeves has been open about their close friendship and the grief that the loss has caused him.

Representatives for Perry and the publisher did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

