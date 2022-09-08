Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Archewell Foundation Website

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a solemn tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on their Archewell foundation’s website on Thursday following the news of her passing. All of the site’s functions have been disabled and the landing page consists only of a black background with the words “In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. 1926-2022” written in white letters.

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the Royal Family’s Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she spent the summer. She was 96.

Prince Harry and Markle stepped down as senior royals and moved to the U.S. in 2020, but attended the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022. At the time of their departure from the Royal Family, the then-93-year-old Queen said she was pleased that “together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved members of my family.”

Shortly after announcing they were stepping down, Harry addressed their exit and made it clear he had “the utmost respect for my grandmother, my commander in chief,” explaining that they weren’t “walking away” from their family.

The news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death came hours only a few hours after Buckingham Palace revealed that she was under medical supervision because her doctors were “concerned” for her health.

She will be succeeded by her firstborn son, Charles. “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” the new king said in a statement. “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”