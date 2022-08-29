Meghan Markle Teases Social Media Return

Meghan Markle may be making a return to Instagram.

In a candid interview with New York Magazine’s The Cut published Monday, Markle quickly teased, “Do you want to know a secret?” before revealing, “I’m getting back … on Instagram. Markle noted that it was being considered, “Especially now, with Archetypes coming out.”

Archetypes is Markle’s recently launched Spotify podcast, which examines the history behind the stereotypes that get leveled against women. The podcast is the first series released as part of a production deal between her and Prince Harry’s Archewell Audio and Spotify’s Gimlet Media.

Markle spoke with Serena Williams in the premiere episode of Archetypes, where they both spoke about fulfilling work obligations despite their children having been hurt or in danger. Upcoming Archetypes guests will include Constance Wu, Issa Rae, Lisa Ling, Margaret Cho, Mariah Carey and Ziwe.

Prior to her engagement and eventual marriage to Prince Harry, Markle ran a lifestyle blog, The Tig, and, according to The Cut, accumulated 3 million followers on Instagram, where she shared snapshots of her life. But the account and blog were later given up amid her romance with Harry. Markle addressed making the “big adjustment” of shutting down her social media profiles.

“It was a big adjustment — a huge adjustment to go from that kind of autonomy to a different life,” Markle said. Markle and Prince Harry would share updates via the @KensingtonRoyal accounts, which also provided updates on Prince William and Kate Middleton, but she explained that they had to abide by strict rules.

“There’s literally a structure by which if you want to release photos of your child, as a member of the family, you first have to give them to the Royal Rota,” she explained of the U.K. media pool. “Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child? You tell me how that makes sense and then I’ll play that game,” she said.

She and Harry would go on to launch their own Instagram handle @sussexroyal, where they did not play the “exchange game” and shared their own posts. The account eventually stopped being updated after they stepped back from royal duties.

Despite teasing a social media return, the story later suggests the decision might not be finalized after all, writing: “Later, Meghan would relay she was no longer sure she would actually return to Instagram.”

Later in the story, Markle speaks about upcoming projects via Archewell Productions’ Netflix deal including the recently scrapped animated series Pearl.

“There’s not much you can do when a company and a division changes their slate,” Markle said of the series. “And there’s also not much you can do when, even if you think the project is great, the media will report it as though it was only my project.”

Markle also addresses speculation that there’s a possible docuseries about her and Harry’s love story in the works, with Liz Garbus attached to direct. “What’s so funny is I’m not trying to be cagey. I don’t read any press. So I don’t know what’s confirmed. I will tell you Liz Garbus is incredible. Liz Garbus also worked on Pearl,” Markle said. Markle added that she will leave it to Netflix and her publicist to decide what can be shared about upcoming projects.