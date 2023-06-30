Melanie Lynskey Remembers Julian Sands in Heartfelt Tribute: “I Will Never Forget You”

Melanie Lynskey took to social media Wednesday to share a heartfelt tribute to the late Julian Sands.

Authorities confirmed the actor, who had been missing since January, died while hiking after his remains were recently found by hikers near the Mount Baldy wilderness area.

“The identification process for the body located on Mt. Baldy on June 24, 2023, has been completed and was positively identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood,” the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said in a statement on Tuesday. “The manner of death is still under investigation, pending further test results.”

The Yellowjackets star shared a throwback photo of her and Sands dancing on Instagram and opened up about being nervous to meet him for the first time on the set of the miniseries Rose Red in 2000.

“A Room With A View was a movie I had seen dozens of times, and I adored you in it,” she wrote. “I was so nervous I could barely speak to you. When I did finally tell you what the movie/you meant to me, I was struck by your humility, your lack of ego, the absence of any grandstanding. I got the sense that it was a very special film to you but also just a job, in a long line of interesting, eclectic jobs, all of which you were so grateful to have had.”

Lynskey went on to remember all the memories and adventures they shared as friends earlier in their careers and life.

“We became fast friends,” her post read. “You bought me so many presents, mostly huge and intimidating non-fiction books and classical music CDs. You found out I’d never been to the opera, and so you came to my apartment one night and picked me up, took me out for champagne, and took me to the opera. You giggled when I yawned.”

She continued, “In return, I played you the entirety of Dr Dre’s ‘2001,’ made you talk on the phone with my boyfriend in New Zealand, and agonized with you over whether to see Billy Bragg or Bright Eyes, both of whom were only in Seattle for ONE NIGHT and oh no whatever would I do. You were gracious and patient and tons of fun.”

Although she said they “lost touch” over time, she added, “I have never forgotten your kindness and I will never forget you. My heart goes out to your family and loved ones.”

Selma Blair also wrote in the comments of Lynskey’s post, “A beautiful tribute. A remarkable man.”

Some of Sands’ most memorable roles included George Emerson in 1985’s A Room With a View, a son of Satan in two Warlock movies, in 1989 and 1993, and a Latvian pimp in 1995’s Leaving Las Vegas.

Authorities had been searching for the actor since his family reported him missing on Jan. 13, 2023, after he had gone hiking in the Baldy Bowl Trail area of the San Gabriel Mountains that day and never returned.