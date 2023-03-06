Melissa Barrera Headlining Horror Romance ‘Your Monster’

Scream franchise star Melissa Barrera is leading in the horror romantic comedy Your Monster.

Caroline Lindy wrote and directed the feature, which is based on her 2019 short of the same name. Tommy Dewey (Casual), Edmund Donovan (Tell Me Lies) and Kayla Foster (The Deuce, Call Jane) round out the cast. Filming has wrapped.

According to the film’s synopsis, it follows “an aspiring actress Laura Franco (Barrera), whose life falls apart after a cancer diagnosis and devastating breakup. The soft-spoken actress finds her voice again when she meets a terrifying, yet weirdly charming Monster (Dewey) living in her closet.”

Lindy and Kayla Foster produced, alongside Kira Carstensen and Melanie Donkers from Mermade, a division of Sharon Horgan and Clelia Mountfor’s entertainment company Merman (Catastrohpe, Herself), which focuses on projects from emerging creators.

Shannon Reilly from Bombo Sports and Entertainment also produced, with Bombo’s Bob Potter and Dewey acting as executive producers. Jack Taylor Cox from Mermade and Jackson Sinder serve as co-producers.

“Melissa and Tommy bring a romance and depth to their roles reminiscent of our favorite classic romantic comedies. Setting that chemistry in a genre mashup is something that I’m very excited to share with audiences,” said Lindy, who makes her feature debut on Your Monster. Her short was made with grant awarded to Lindy by Women in Film.

“As a female-owned company, Merman is a proud mentor for WIF. When we saw Caroline’s short, we immediately knew the concept — and Caroline — were very special. Melissa coming on board to star alongside our monster Tommy Dewey took the project to the next level”, said producer and Merman’s global managing partner Kira Carstensen.

Barrera, who is heading into theaters with the sixth installment of the Scream franchise this weekend, is repped by WME, Sugar 23, and Johnson Shapiro. Lindy is repped by Thruline Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.