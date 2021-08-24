Melissa Joan Hart Says She Feels “75 Percent” After COVID Breakthrough Infection, Youngest Son Has Tested Positive

Melissa Joan Hart is one step closer to feeling herself again following a breakthrough COVID-19 infection. But despite quarantining from her family, her youngest child has since tested positive.

In a brief video update shared to her Instagram, the actress said she was providing an update for those who had been checking in on her after she announced late last week that she had contracted COVID-19 after getting vaccinated.

“I’m just sending an update because so many people have been checking on me. I want to let you know that I’m doing so much better. I feel like I’m probably at like 75 percent. At the last video, I was probably like 20, 25 percent. It’s been a rough week, but I’m feeling better.”

Hart also confirmed that her 15-year-old son, Mason, was also feeling better after also contracting COVID with the test results for her husband Mark Wilkerson still coming. But despite the family continuing to remain isolated and separated, another one of her sons has since tested positive.

“Tucker, my little one, is positive but no symptoms, so that’s good,” she said. “So far Brady is negative, my middle one. And waiting on Mark’s [Wilkerson] results which got lost in the mail.”

In her initial video announcing her breakthrough case, The Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Melissa & Joey actress told her Instagram followers that she was mad, but also scared, sad and disappointed. “I’m mad, really mad. We took precautions and we cut our exposure by a lot, but we got a little lazy,” she said. “And I think as a country we got lazy. I’m really mad that my kids didn’t have to wear masks at school. I’m pretty sure that’s where this came from.”

She also noted that her youngest, Tucker, had been continuously wearing a mask since the last year, something Hart was proud of. “If he does get it, I can at least tell him he was a superhero to those in his classroom because he protected his teacher and his classmates from it,” she said.

“I just wish I’d done better, so I’m asking you to do better,” she said at the end of her initial video. “Protect your families. Protect your kids. It’s not over yet.”