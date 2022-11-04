Metallica Teams With Vault Comics for ‘Headshell’ Music Graphic Novel 

Robert Trujillo, James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett of Metallica perform onstage during Global Citizen Festival 2022: New York at Central Park on September 24, 2022 in New York City.

Rock megastars Metallica are set to have their own graphic novel as part of Headshell, a new imprint from indie comic books publisher Vault Comics.

Besides Metallica, the Headshell graphic novel line also plans to roll out comics from other music recording giants, including Def Leppard, The Beach Boys, Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz and rapper Redman.

“The team at Vault are pushing boundaries and are bold storytellers. We are excited to partner with them,” Metallica co-founder and drummer Lars Ulrich said in a statement on Friday. Headshell graphic novels will offer original stories inspired by the careers and music of major music artists to connect with their fan bases.

Headshell will Iaunch with Dying Inside, from Fall Out Boys’ Wentz, Hannah Klein and Lisa Sterle. Klein is best known for her work on the short form Snapchat series, Everything Is Fine. Artist Lisa Sterle has worked with Vault on Submerged and Witchblood.

Veteran music exec and publisher Richard Rudolph will oversee strategy and artist relations for Headshell. Metallica’s involvement follows Black Squirrel Ventures, which manages investments for the hard rock band, taking a stake in Vault as part of a consortium that includes activist investor Jeff Ubben, UTA and Crush Ventures.

Vault was founded in 2016 by brothers Adrian and Damian Wassel with the aim of providing a new guard of sci-fi, horror and fantasy comics. Vault soon caught the eye of entertainment giants like CBS, Netflix, Paramount for whom it has adapted story properties for film, TV audio productions, video games and consumer products.