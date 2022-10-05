MeToo, 5 Years Later: Survey Reports Employees Still Experiencing Abuse, Harassment in Hollywood

Women in Film has released the results of a survey conducted to coincide with the fifth anniversary of the New York Times’ expose on Harvey Weinstein’s history of sexual harassment and assault, seen as the kick-off for the #MeToo movement within Hollywood.

The survey was meant to take a look at the perceived changes around the culture of abuse and misconduct in Hollywood in the past five years. The results show an improvement in the awareness of workplace harassment, but the majority of respondents also noted that either they or someone they know have continued to experience abuse, harassment and misconduct in the past five years.

More than 70 percent of respondents to the survey said the culture around abuse, harassment, and misconduct in Hollywood has “improved somewhat,” but notable is that 69 percent of respondents reported personally experiencing abuse or misconduct in the last five years, following the reports on Weinstein. (30.9 percent of respondents said misconduct or abuse happened to someone they know.)

55 percent of the people of color who took the survey said they have personally experienced abuse or misconduct in the last five years.

The survey, which launched on Sept. 21, 2022 and closed on Oct. 3, 2022, included responses from 174 individuals, both current and former industry employees. 93.6 percent of respondents identified as women, 3.5 percent as men, 2.8 percent as nonbinary or another gender, and 1.2 percent as trans. 29 percent of respondents identified as people of color.

Along with the results of the survey, Women in Film has released anonymous anecdotes offered by survey respondents. Several quotes offered that women have made gains in positions of power, but harassment and abuse have continued.

“Men will say, ‘Don’t report me, but…’ and then go on to say something inappropriate. It’s like they all know but choose to play with the boundaries,” one respondent notes. Said another, “Even our unions warn us (when we call to report misconduct) that if we do report, it might damage our careers.”

Full survey results can be found here alongside the WIF Help Line at 855-WIF-LINE, which was launched in 2017 and offers support and resources for those that have experienced discrimination, harassment, or abuse while working in entertainment.