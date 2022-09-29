MeToo Five Years Later: A Timeline of Allegations, Accountability and Activism

Unless otherwise noted, the accused denied some or all of the allegations against them.

2006

Tarana Burke Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Activist Tarana Burke coins “Me Too” on MySpace.

2014

Oct. 17: Comedian Hannibal Buress’ riff about Bill Cosby resurfaces long-ignored rape accusations. An investigation of Cosby follows.

2016

July 21: Fox News chairman Roger Ailes is forced out amid allegations that he sexually harassed several women at the company.

Oct. 7: “When you’re a star, they let you do it” — The Washington Post publishes leaked Access Hollywood footage in which then-presidential candidate Donald Trump boasts of committing sexual assault.

2017

The Woman’s March of Jan. 21, 2017, set the stage for takedowns of alleged abusers like Matt Lauer. Sarah Morris/Getty Images

Jan. 21: Millions of Americans take part in the Women’s March a day after President Trump’s inauguration.

March 19: Fox News ousts Bill O’Reilly following multiple harassment claims.

Oct. 5: “Harvey Weinstein Paid Off Sexual Harassment Accusers for Decades” — The New York Times publishes Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey’s blockbuster investigation of Hollywood’s worst-kept secret.

Oct. 10: The New Yorker’s Ronan Farrow cites 13 women accusing Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault.

Oct. 10: On Twitter, Terry Crews accuses WME agent Adam Venit of groping him.

Oct. 11: A day after publicly condemning Weinstein, Ben Affleck apologizes on Twitter to an actress who’d accused him of groping her in 2003.

The New York Times’ Oct. 5, 2017, exposé on Harvey Weinstein. Courtesy Image

Oct. 12: Amazon Studios chief Roy Price resigns after an Amazon producer tells THR about his abusive advances: “You will love my dick.”

Oct. 15: “If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet,” Alyssa Milano posted on Twitter. The hashtag goes global: #YoTambien #BalanceTonPorc #QuellaVoltaChe

Oct. 17: A female showrunner on a Weinstein Co. drama accuses Bob Weinstein of making repeated unwelcome advances.

Oct. 17: “Let’s break this curse” — in solidarity with #MeToo, Björk accuses director Lars von Trier of long-term harassment.

Oct. 22: The Los Angeles Times interviews 38 women accusing director James Toback of harassment — some of assault. More than 200 women would eventually come forward.

Oct. 29: Kevin Spacey is accused of making sexual overtures toward a 14-year-old, the first of many misconduct allegations against the actor.

Nov. 1: “He physically forced himself on me,” Natasha Henstridge, one of multiple women to accuse Brett Ratner of sexual misconduct, tells the Los Angeles Times.

Nov. 2: Accused of rape, Danny Masterson is fired from Netflix’s The Ranch, which is eventually canceled.

Nov. 8: Deadline reports that Kevin Spacey’s scenes in All the Money in the World will be reshot ASAP with Christopher Plummer.

Nov. 9: “A Third Woman Accuses Jeremy Piven of Sexual Assault: ‘I Was Fighting Back Tears'” — People

Nov. 9: “He told me that I owed it to him to let him see me naked,” Mad Men writer Kater Gordon says of creator Matt Weiner in The Information.

Nov. 10: “These stories are true.” — Louis C.K., responding to claims that he masturbated in front of women without their explicit consent

Nov. 17: Amazon fires Jeffrey Tambor from Transparent after multiple harassment claims.

Nov. 20: Charlie Rose dropped by CBS, PBS and Bloomberg after eight women accuse him of sexual misconduct.

Nov. 21: “John Lasseter Taking Leave of Absence From Pixar Amid ‘Missteps'” — THR

Nov. 29: NBC fires Today host Matt Lauer after the first of several accusations of misconduct.

Nov. 29: Minnesota Public Radio terminates its contract with Garrison Keillor following a report of inappropriate behavior with a subordinate.

Nov. 30: “Russell Simmons Sexually Violated Me,” screenwriter Jenny Lumet wrote in THR. Simmons steps down from his companies the same day.

Dec. 3: New York’s Metropolitan Opera suspends legendary conductor James Levine after three men said he sexually abused them when they were teenagers.

Dec. 6: Five women, including Ashley Judd, appear on Time‘s Person of the Year cover, titled “The Silence Breakers.”

Dec. 7: Pressured by fellow Democratic senators, Al Franken announces his resignation over misconduct allegations he largely denied.

Dec. 11: Celebrity chef Mario Batali admits the harassment claims against him are true and apologizes, leaving his show and restaurants.

Dec. 13: “I’m part of the problem”: Documentarian Morgan Spurlock cancels himself, making public a rape accusation against him and stepping away from his projects.

Dec. 14: “Dustin Hoffman Accused of Exposing Himself to a Minor, Assaulting Two Women” — Variety

Dec. 19: “Silicon Valley Star T.J. Miller Accused of Sexually Assaulting and Punching a Woman” — The Daily Beast

2018

Jan. 1: Formation of Time’s Up, with founding donors including Shonda Rhimes, Ashley Judd, Reese Witherspoon and Natalie Portman

Jan. 5: Multiple women accuse Oscar-winning filmmaker Paul Haggis of rape.

Jan. 7: Stars dress in black and wear Time’s Up pins to the Golden Globes.

Jan. 8: Catherine Deneuve and more than 100 other prominent French women sign a letter denouncing overreach of the #MeToo movement.

Jan. 10: Writer Moira Donegan outs herself as the originator of the “Shitty Media Men” whisper network list and is later sued for libel.

Jan. 11: “Five Women Accuse Actor James Franco of Inappropriate or Sexually Exploitative Behavior” — Los Angeles Times

Jan. 11: Community writer Megan Ganz publicly forgives creator Dan Harmon for harassing her, following his full-throated apology.

Jan. 14: Babe.net publishes an anonymous woman’s account of a date with comedian Aziz Ansari, stirring controversy over what constitutes sexual misconduct.

Jan. 15: Timothée Chalamet says he will donate his salary for Woody Allen’s A Rainy Day in New York to Time’s Up, among other causes. Co-stars Selena Gomez and Rebecca Hall follow suit.

March 4: With allegations of inappropriate on-set behavior hanging over him, 2017’s best actor winner, Casey Affleck, sits out the 2018 Oscars.

March 28: After an investigation, AMPAS clears its president, John Bailey, of sexual harassment accusations.

April 26: Former NBC anchor Linda Vester accuses Tom Brokaw of sexual harassment: “I felt powerless to say no. He could ruin my career.”

May 18: The first of several women accuses French director Luc Besson of sexual assault.

May 24: “I apologize to anyone who felt uncomfortable or disrespected — that was never my intent.” — Morgan Freeman in response to allegations of harassment

May 25: Harvey Weinstein is arrested on rape charges; he posts $1 million bail.

July 25: Following an internal investigation into allegations of sexual assault, AMC clears Chris Hardwick to return to Talking Dead.

Aug. 19: The New York Times reports that Asia Argento, one of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers, settled a separate sexual assault complaint made against her.

Sept. 9: “As Leslie Moonves Negotiates His Exit From CBS, Six Women Raise New Assault and Harassment Claims” — New Yorker

Sept. 16: Christine Blasey Ford goes public with her accusation of rape against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who is confirmed 20 days later.

Bill Cosby on the first day of his trial in September 2018. Mark Makela/Getty Images

Sept. 25: Cosby is sentenced to three to 10 years for drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.

Oct. 4: Burke speaks at a town hall in Chicago titled “Keeping Black Girls at the Center of #MeToo.”

Dec. 5: Lena Dunham, an early #MeToo supporter, writes an apology in THR for initially defending Girls writer Murray Miller against an allegation of sexual assault.

Dec. 18: Amber Heard publishes an op-ed in The Washington Post speaking out against domestic abuse — prompting ex Johnny Depp to sue for defamation.

2019

Feb. 13: Ex-wife Mandy Moore, Phoebe Bridgers and several other women accuse singer Ryan Adams of harassment and emotional abuse in a New York Times report.

Feb. 18: Time’s Up chief executive Lisa Borders resigns amid misconduct allegations against her son.

March 6: “‘I Need to Be Careful’: Texts Reveal Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara Promoted Actress Amid Apparent Sexual Relationship” — THR

March 15: In The Atlantic, four men accuse director Bryan Singer of having sexually assaulted them when they were underage, one as young as 13.

July 6: Financier Jeffrey Epstein is arrested for sex trafficking of minors and dies in his jail cell a month later.

Sept. 24: Plácido Domingo cuts ties with the Met Opera amid a sexual harassment probe.

2020

March 6: Hachette Book Group cancels Allen’s memoir Apropos of Nothing after an employee walkout and protest by HBG author Farrow, Allen’s estranged son.

Feb. 28: Several women walk out of France’s César Awards after Roman Polanksi’s An Officer and a Spy wins the top prize.

March 11: Harvey Weinstein is sentenced to 23 years for rape and sexual abuse.

May 22: A lawyer for Tara Reade, who had accused Joe Biden of sexual assault, drops her as a client, citing credibility issues.

July 2 Epstein’s confidant Ghislaine Maxwell is arrested.

Nov. 2 Depp loses his U.K. trial against The Sun for calling him a “wife beater.”

2021

Feb. 1 Evan Rachel Wood accuses her ex Marilyn Manson: “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years.”

Feb. 11 “There was a rule. Saying. He’s not allowed in a room with Michelle again,” posts Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Michelle Trachtenberg regarding her on-set experience with creator Joss Whedon.

April 27 Publisher W.W. Norton takes best-selling Philip Roth: The Biography out of print following accusations of sexual assault against its author, Blake Bailey.

June 30 The Philadelphia Supreme Court overturns Cosby’s conviction and frees him.

Aug. 26 Time’s Up CEO Tina Tchen resigns amid criticism of the organization’s role in defending New York governor Andrew Cuomo against allegations of sexual harassment.

2022

March 10 A Paris court upholds 2018 rape charges against actor Gérard Depardieu.

April 13 “This is not fair. This is not just. This is not American.” Frank Langella, in a guest column on Deadline, refutes allegations of inappropriate conduct that got him fired from the Netflix series The Fall of the House of Usher.

May 6 Fred Savage is fired from the Wonder Years reboot after an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations.

June 1 Depp wins a $10 million defamation case against Heard, in a trial widely seen as undermining the #MeToo movement.

June 29 R. Kelly is sentenced to 30 years in prison on charges involving sexual exploitation of children.

This story first appeared in the Sept. 28 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.