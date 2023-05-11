Michael J. Fox to Receive Museum of the Moving Image Lifetime Achievement Award (Exclusive)

The Board of Trustees of Museum of Moving Image (MoMI) announced Thursday that Michael J. Fox will be presented with the MoMI Lifetime Achievement Award at the museum’s annual spring Moving Image Awards, which is set to take place at the museum’s location in Queens, New York.

This year’s event celebrates leaders in comedy and will salute the career of Fox, who is the subject of Apple TV+’s upcoming documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie. The documentary premiered in January at Sundance, where it received a massive standing ovation. The film, which charts the actor’s meteoric rise to stardom in the 1980s and his private journey with Parkinson’s disease after receiving the diagnosis at the age of 29, will hit the streamer on May 12.

“We are honored to present the MoMI Lifetime Achievement Award to the legendary Michael J. Fox, a great artist and inspiring human being, at our Spring 2023 Moving Image Awards benefit event,” said MoMI’s co-chairmen Ivan Lustig and Michael Barker in a statement. “His many contributions in film and television for over four decades have been memorable and meaningful and exemplary for so many who come through our museum’s doors.”

Fox first gained fame as Alex P. Keaton on the NBC sitcom Family Ties, which began its seven-season run in 1982. Quickly after becoming a TV standout, Fox starred in the Back to the Future trilogy, and later returned to television in the lead role of ABC’s Spin City. The MoMI honor is the latest of many awards and recognitions Fox has received throughout his acting career, which includes five Emmys, four Golden Globes, two SAG Awards, a People’s Choice Award and GQ’s Man of the Year.

In 1998, Fox revealed that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease eight years prior. In 2000, he launched the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, which is now the leading Parkinson’s organization in the world and has to date raised over $1.5 billion.

Fox will be in attendance at the Museum to accept his award for Lifetime Achievement. Additional guests will be announced at a later date.