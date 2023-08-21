Daniels, Michael J. Fox and Padma Lakshmi Set for Clinton Global Initiative Meeting

Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once directors Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Michael J. Fox, Padma Lakshmi and Patrick Dempsey are among the entertainment industry figures set to participate in the 2023 Clinton Global Initiative meeting.

The two-day summit, led by President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton, will feature leaders from around the world and across industries exploring how to “keep going,” as the Clintons put it in a letter to the CGI community, amid difficulties to create a stronger future for everyone.

Other entertainment industry participants in CGI 2023 include Liev Schreiber and will.i.am and the previously announced Matt Damon, Ashley Judd and Orlando Bloom. Other well-known leaders expected to join the meeting include Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author Nicholas Kristof, José Andrés, Cindy McCain, National Domestic Workers Alliance president Ai-jen Poo and Ai Weiwei.

The CGI 2023 meeting is set to take place Sept. 18-19 in New York City, returning for the second year in a row after the once annual event went on hiatus after its 2016 edition, amid Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid and questions about conflicts of interest. Former President Clinton founded CGI in 2005, creating a community — across government, business and civil society, and including established and emerging leaders, activists and advocates and people on the front lines — to tackle global challenges.

CGI works with partners to develop new, measurable solutions in the form of Commitments to Action.