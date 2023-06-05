Michael Lamont, Broadway Actor Turned Photographer, Dies at 76

Michael Lamont, who appeared in the original Broadway productions of Bye Bye Birdie and Oliver! before launching a second career as a production photographer, died May 21 in Los Angeles after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease, a publicist announced. He was 76.

In the late 1960s, Lamont moved from New York to L.A. to continue his acting career and play drums for the rock band Group Therapy. After working in episodic television, a friend asked him to photograph his headshots, and he discovered a passion for photography.

Lamont found himself being recommended by agents and casting directors, and by the early ’70s, photography became his priority. He expanded into shooting theater productions and in 1989 was sponsored by Universal Studios to join the International Cinematographers Guild. Before long, he was shooting unit and publicity for studios.

His production and institutional photography credits included work for The Geffen Playhouse, The Old Globe, Pasadena Playhouse, McCoy Rigby Entertainment, Deaf West Theatre, Colony Theatre, East West Players, NoHo Arts Center, Reprise, Getty Villa, Shakespeare Festival/L.A. and the Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles. He also served as the staff photographer for Footlights-Curtain Call magazine.

From his North Hollywood studio, he photographed headshots, celebrity portraits, CD covers, posters, marketing, publicity and production video.

He also was director of photography on the straight-to-video film The Human Quality (2007), co-directed by his wife, Kay Cole.

“Every shoot is like an improv; it has its own life,” he said. “In the end, it is always about the specific emotional life, natural behavior, working moment to moment and being well lit, combining these elements with the artistry and experience of the photographer to create and capture the moment.”

Born on April 3, 1947, in Hoboken, New Jersey, Lamont appeared for Gower Champion in Bye Bye Birdie in 1960, and when he was 15, he moved on his own to New York City.

By the time he was 18, he had studied with legendary acting teacher Sanford Meisner and performed in 11 Broadway productions, including Oliver!, Do I Hear a Waltz? and The Royal Hunt of the Sun. He was also in a touring production of Black Elk Speaks.

In addition to his wife of nearly 35 years — they first met on Bye Bye Birdie and married at the Little Brown Church in Studio City in 1989 — survivors include his brother, Francis, and his wife, Lucy; niece Jo Ann and her husband, Ed; nephew Michael and his wife, Jessica; and grandniece Katie. Details about a life celebration will be announced.

Donations in his memory may be made to St. Labre Indian School in Ashland, Montana by phone at (866) 753-5496 or online.