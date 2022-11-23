Michael Lewis FTX Book Landing at Apple

Apple is nearing a deal for the upcoming Michael Lewis-penned book about the meltdown of cryptocurrency exchange FTX and its founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.

The author of Moneyball, The Big Short and Flash Boys has been out pitching film and TV rights to his book based on Bankman-Fried, who Lewis had been spending time with leading up to the collapse of FTX. Once source pegged the deal with Apple in the seven-figure range.

The story of FTX is the topic du jour in Hollywood right now, with multiple projects already in the works.

Outside of the Lewis-penned book, Imitation Game filmmaker Graham Moore is set to write and direct an adaptation of a New York Magazine article about the crypto catastrophe. There are also two competing non-fiction docs in the works. One hails from non-fiction studio XTR — the outfit behind titles like They Call Me Magic and The Territory. It is already in production in the Bahamas, where FTX is headquartered. The second feature is in the works from Vice Media and the tech business publication The Information.

Since the beginning of the month, FTX and Bankman-Fried have been the subject of non-stop news coverage following the crypto exchange’s quick descent into bankruptcy resulting financial losses in the multi-billions. FTX is subject to a lawsuit, with investors accusing the exchange of being a Ponzie scheme, with names such as Larry David, Tom Brady and Stephen Curry promoting it to what the lawsuit calls unsophisticated investors. The Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice are also reportedly investigating FTX.