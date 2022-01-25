Michael Madsen Says Son Hudson’s “Memory and Light Will Be Remembered” Following His Death at 26

Actor Michael Madsen’s son Hudson Lee Madsen has died. He was 26.

Hudson Madsen died Sunday of suspected suicide in Hawaii, according to local authorities.

“We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson,” a representative for Madsen said on behalf of the family in a statement to the Today show. “His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him. We ask for privacy and respect during this difficult time.”

A rep for the actor could not be immediately reached by THR.

Hudson was one of three children the 64-year-old Madsen shared with wife DeAnna, to whom he has been married since 1996. The actor has a total of seven children.

Madsen is best known for his several classic collaborators with Quentin Tarantino, including Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill, The Hateful Eight and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.