Michelle Williams Says There Are No Oscar Rivalries: “It Isn’t What I Experience With My Peers”

Michelle Williams is shutting down those who think they know what’s really happening on the inside when it comes to the Oscars.

The five-time Oscar-nominated actress, who received her latest nod for best actress in a leading role for her performance in The Fabelmans, discussed the 2023 Academy Awards with Yahoo! Entertainment in an interview published online Thursday.

When asked about the perception of the Oscars and if it gives aspiring actors unrealistic expectations, she said, “I’m not entirely sure how to think about [the Oscars], because it just happened.”

But The Fabelmans actress had more to say regarding when seemingly viral moments get twisted online. Following award shows, comments about actors’ and actresses’ reactions to award losses and competition will sometimes make their way across social media for a viral moment. But Williams claims what people see online isn’t always entirely true.

While rivalries can be spun up, even with no merit, the actress is setting the record straight that, “Luckily, I don’t think that’s what it feels like from the inside.”

“It feels like being in a room full of people who share a common love, and that’s the energy that exists actor to actor,” she explained. “If it appears like a competition, that’s maybe what it looks like from the outside, but it isn’t what I experience with my peers. I experience a lot of warmth, friendly feelings and support for each other’s work.”

At this year’s Oscars ceremony, Everything Everywhere All at Once star Michelle Yeoh took home the Oscar for best lead actress, beating out Williams, Cate Blanchett, Ana de Armas and Andrea Riseborough.