Micki Grant, Broadway Composer and Lyricist, Dies at 92

Micki Grant, a composer, playwright, singer and actress, died on Aug. 21, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. She was 92.

Grant was known for becoming the first woman to write the book, music and lyrics to a Broadway musical with Don’t Bother Me I Can’t Cope, which she also starred in. She won a Grammy award for the score and received Tony nominations for her work.

Throughout her career, Grant was involved in 17 theatrical productions, including Your Arms Too Short to Box With God and It’s So Nice to Be Civilized. Grant also wrote the music and lyrics for J.E. Franklin’s Prodigal Sister and contributed additional lyrics to Eubie! and Sweet & Hot: The Songs of Harold Arlen.

As an actress, Grant made her Broadway debut in Langston Hughes’ Tambourines to Glory. She went on to perform both on and off-Broadway throughout her career and received recognitions such as the Helen Hayes award for her performance as Sadie Delany in the play Having Our Say.

Additionally, Grant played the role of attorney Peggy Nolan on the daytime serial Another World, and had ongoing roles in Edge of Night and Guiding Light, as well as a guest role on All My Children.

Among Grant’s directing credits, she helmed Two Ha Ha’s and a Homeboy at Crossroads Theater Company, which starred Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee.

For her contribution to theater, Grant received a lifetime achievement award from the Dramatists Guild of America in 2012.

Grant is survived by her cousins Daryl Walker and Kimberly Eberhardt-Casteline, along with many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Grant is expected to take place in September.