Milan Kundera, Writer of ‘The Unbearable Lightness of Being,’ Dies at 94

Milan Kundera, a Czech novelist who combined sexual and real-life politics in his writings and rose to global fame with The Unbearable Lightness of Being, died on Tuesday in Paris. He was 94. His death, following a prolonged illness, was confirmed by his French publisher Gallimard, on Wednesday.

Kundera’s literary career and personal life were closely tied to the Prague Spring, the brief flowering of political liberalization and cultural expression in Czechoslovakia — which promised “socialism with a human face” — in 1968 that was then brutally crushed by Soviet-led troops. Kundera’s breakout novel The Joke was published to acclaim during the Prague Spring but was quickly banned after the crackdown. He went into exile in France in 1975, where he remained until his death. Over the years he regularly sparred with the authorities of his homeland. He was expelled multiple times from the Communist party for his “reformist views” and had his Czechoslovak citizenship revoked in 1979. He was only granted Czech citizenship in 2019.

Kundera’s 1984 novel, The Unbearable Lightness of Being was an instant global hit and reprinted in dozens of languages. The story follows Tomas, a Czech surgeon and serial philanderer who is caught between his wife, who wants a monogamous relationship, and a seductive painter he regularly meets for sex. After the Soviet invasion, the politically outspoken Tomas is banned from working as a doctor and becomes a window washer.

The 1988 film version, for the screen by Philip Kaufman, starring Daniel Day-Lewis as Tomas, alongside Juliette Binoche and Lena Olin, was a cross-over hit and nominated for two Oscars, for best-adapted screenplay and for best cinematography for Sven Nykvist. Kaufman won a BAFTA for best-adapted screenplay.

Several other of his works were adapted as films or TV projects in the Czech Republic, including Jaromil Jires’s 1969 feature The Joke, which Kundera helped adapt from his own novel. He also contributed scripts for such features as 1965’s Nobody Will Laugh from director Hynek Bocan and Antonín Kachlík’s Já, truchlivý buh (I, Distressing God) in 1969.

Kundera’s depiction of personal, amoral behavior and sexual politics as a metaphor for the inherent absurdities of life in Czechoslovakia under communism, drew widespread praise but also criticism, particularly from feminists, who detected an inherent misogyny in his portrayal of female characters. Most of Kundera’s male protagonists behave abominably toward women and most of his female figures end up victimized. His supporters thought showing men behaving badly was part of his social critique.

Kundera himself rarely gave interviews and none of his books after Unbearable Lightness achieved anything like the same international success or critical acclaim. His final novel, perhaps fittingly titled The Festival of Insignificance was published in 2015.