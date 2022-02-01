Moses J. Moseley, Actor in ‘The Walking Dead,’ Dies at 31

Moses J. Moseley, the actor best known for his role in The Walking Dead, has died. He was 31.

His talent agent Tabatha Minchew of Established Artists confirmed his death in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday. “Moses was a very talented person, with a bright light around him. He will be missed deeply by his friends, family and fans. Always a ball of happy energy around him,” Minchew said in the statement.

The actor was found dead in Stockbridge, Georgia, a city 30 minutes south of Atlanta. He was reported missing by his family earlier this week. The matter is being investigated.

Moseley’s most high-profile role was playing Michonne’s pet zombie Mike on AMC’s The Walking Dead. He played the role for three seasons, from 2012 to 2015.

AMC issued a statement on social media on Monday, “Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley.”

His Walking Dead co-star Jeremy Palko tweeted, “Heartbroken to hear of the passing of @MosesMoseley. Just an absolute kind and wonderful human being. You will be missed my friend. #TWDFamily.

Born in Aiken, South Carolina, the Atlanta-based actor, studied Criminal Justice at Georgia State University. Moseley modeled for some years before moving into acting with extra work in Georgia-shot films such as The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

His other television credits include HBO’s Watchmen, BET’s American Soul and USA Network’s Queen of the South.

His film work includes Mark Newton’s Attack of the Southern Fried Zombies (2017) and the 2016 horror anthology Volumes of Blood: Horror Stories. He is featured in the upcoming films Hank by Joe Davison, Chris Copeskey’s Check-In and Kayla Elizabeth’s vampire movie Descending.