Richard and Demi Weitz Pledge Commitment to Diversity as Both Are Honored for Quarantunes Concert Series

WME co-chairman and power agent Richard Weitz was invited to yet another podium alongside daughter Demi, this time to receive the Dorothy Parker Ally Award during the NAACP Image Awards Nominees Luncheon in Century City on Feb. 4.

Honored for the pandemic phenomenon RWQuarantunes — the star-studded private Zoom concert series that raised $37 million for a slew of organizations including the NAACP — the Weitzes took turns at the microphone to accept the award, with Demi calling their nearly two-year run “an unbelievable journey” during which they rallied in support of vulnerable populations in one of the most challenging time of the modern era.

“We are no Dorothy Parker, but with this honor we hope to continue to do the work to live up to her legacy, that warrants this award,” said the Stanford student. “As I continue my college journey, I will use my voice to rally for movements of change and to speak up in monolithic rooms, where ignorance often rears its head.”

Added her father: “And I will strive in my role as co-chairman of WME to change the narrative of Hollywood for more Black content creators, studio executives, agents and interns that will impact our society and culture for the better.”

The honor follows previous accolades from Chrysalis, Make-a-Wish, International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Legends Ball, Alliance for Children’s Rights and more. The award ceremony led to a busy few days at Crypto.com Arena for Richard, who attended the Grammys (with Demi) and then sat courtside with client and longtime friend L.L. Cool J to see LeBron James become the NBA’s leading scorer of all time. He followed it up with a trip to Arizona with son Aidan and stylist brother Andrew Weitz (of The Weitz Effect) to see their beloved Philadelphia Eagles face off with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Unfortunately, for the Weitz family, the Eagles lost 38-35.

This story first appeared in the Feb. 15 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.