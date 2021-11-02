Nancy Meyers Set to Receive USC Comedy’s Oakie Award

The mark Nancy Meyers has left on film and TV comedy has garnered another prize as she’s been selected to receive USC Comedy’s Oakie Award.

Doled out as a way to recognize “exceptional achievements in film and TV comedy,” news of the award was announced on Tuesday by university professor Jack Epps, who holds the Jack and Victoria Horne Oakie chair in comedy.

Meyers will accept the prize during a virtual presentation on Nov. 14 that also includes an in-depth chat with moderator and comedy legend Martin Short. The event is part of the Jack Oakie and Victoria Horne Oakie Masters of Comedy Lecture Series. Previous award recipients have included Bill Hader, Kenya Barris, Steve Carell, James Burrows, Paul Feig, Mel Brooks, James L. Brooks, Judd Apatow, Lisa Kudrow, Barnet Kellman, David Isaacs, Phil Rosenthal and Tim Story.

“With iconic films such as Private Benjamin, What Women Want, Something’s Gotta Give, and many others, Meyers has used her distinctive voice to illuminate the humor inherent in the complexities of human experiences. The talent and insight exemplified by the breadth of her comedic work are an inspiration for our students,” said David Isaacs, co-chair of USC Comedy and chair of the John Wells Division of Writing for Screen and Television.

After two decades of writing and producing, Meyers made her debut as a director with an update of Disney’s The Parent Trap starring Dennis Quaid and Lindsay Lohan. Her credits include The Holiday, It’s Complicated and The Intern, among others.