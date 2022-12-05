The Hollywood Reporter Named Best Entertainment Publication at National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards

The Hollywood Reporter was named best entertainment publication at the 15th annual National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards, which were handed out at a gala Sunday night at the Sheraton Universal Hotel in Universal City.

THR landed several other big wins during the night, including best columnist for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, best anchor/host for Lesley Goldberg and Daniel Fienberg, and best multimedia package for its Sustainability Issue.

Also at the ceremony, the Los Angeles Press Club handed out several honorary awards. Byron Allen received the Impact Award for contributions to culture and society, Ryan Seacrest accepted the Luminary Award for career achievement, and Marla Gibbs was honored with the Legend Award for lifetime achievement and contributions to society. The Distinguished Storyteller Awards, for excellence in storytelling outside of journalism, were presented to Walt Disney Animation Studios chief creative officer Jennifer Lee (film) and Tanya Tucker (music).

In addition, the Press Club paid tribute to Angela Lansbury, who died in October, with a video retrospective of her roles and footage of her appearance at the 2016 NAEJ Awards.

The Press Club said nearly 1,700 entries were submitted for this year’s awards.

A full list of THR’s first-place wins follows.

PRINT (Newspapers or Magazines)

Entertainment Publication

THR

Pandemic Reporting, Entertainment Subject

Tatiana Siegel, Borys Kit, Chris Gardner, “Hollywood Battle Lines Emerge in Simmering Vaccine War”

Movie Industry Feature — Over 1,000 Words

Seth Abramovitch, “The Tragic End of Polish Movie Star — and Nazi Resistance Fighter — Witold Zacharewicz”

Columnist

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

RADIO/PODCASTS

Anchor/Host

Lesley Goldberg, Daniel Fienberg, TV’s Top 5

ONLINE

Entertainment Blog by an Individual or Group, Tied to an Organization

Lesley Goldberg, Rick Porter, James Hibberd, Jackie Strause, “The Live Feed”

ANY MEDIA PLATFORM (print, broadcast or online)

Multimedia Package

THR staff, “Sustainability Issue”

PHOTOGRAPHY/ART (print or online)

Cover Art

Ash Barhamand, Kayla Landrum, Peter B. Cury, Ahmad Barber and Donté Maurice of AB+DM, “Lady Gaga”

PRINT/ONLINE

Business, TV/Streaming

Alex Weprin, “Agency Dealmaking for Journalists Goes Into Overdrive”