Arrests Made in Connection to ‘Lupin’ Robbery

The suspected robbers behind the heist of over $300,000 worth of equipment from the set of the Netflix series Lupin have been arrested, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

According to local reports, the arrests were made outside of Paris and included seven individuals between the ages of 13 and 21. Three of them are being held in custody while four are under judicial supervision, says AFP, with police still searching for other members of group.

On Feb. 25, the Paris-based Netflix set for Lupin had been held up when about 20 thieves with covered faces broke onto the set on Feb. 25, threw fireworks and stole roughly $330,000 worth of equipment. Star Omar Sy was reportedly on set at the time of the robbery, but none of the cast or crew were injured during the robbery and the shooting was briefly paused.

“There was an incident on 25th February whilst filming the upcoming season of Lupin,” Netflix said in a statement at the time. “Our cast and crew are safe and there were no injuries.”

The robbery came one day after the Northern England-based production for The Crown was taken for roughly $200,000 worth of props, including a replica Fabergé egg and gold and silver candelabras. It is unclear if there are any connections between the two robberies.