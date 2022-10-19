New ‘Percy Jackson’ Book Is on Its Way, 14 Years After the Previous One

Rick Riordan and Percy Jackson are back for another Olympians.

The author announced on Oct. 18 that he’ll have a sixth installment in his popular children’s franchise 14 years after the release of the fifth book in the series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Last Olympian.

“Nearly a decade after the release of THE BLOOD OF OLYMPUS, Percy Jackson, Annabeth Chase, and Grover Underwood will star in a brand new adventure from Rick Riordan,” the author wrote on Twitter. “PERCY JACKSON AND THE OLYMPIANS: THE CHALICE OF THE GODS will go on sale September 26, 2023!”

The news of The Chalice of the Gods comes a few months after a Disney+ series based on the first book, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, began production.

“The wait is over, demigods,” Riordan said in a video announcing the series pickup in January. “I am thrilled to be the first to tell you that Percy Jackson and the Olympians is really, truly, and for sure coming to your screens.”

The series will premiere in 2024 and stars The Adam Project’s Walker Scobell in the title role.

“Scobell is an incredibly talented young man who blew us away with his audition tapes for the role of Percy,” Riordan wrote at the time of the casting announcement. “It was obvious to me and the rest of the team that Walker had the perfect mix of comedic timing, sweetness, rebelliousness, snark and heroism to embody our hero Percy Jackson.”

Scobell will star alongside Leah Sava Jeffries, as Annabeth, and Aryan Simhadri, as Grover.