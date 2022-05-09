New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Tests Positive for COVID-19

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has tested positive for COVID-19.
She tweeted the news on Sunday.
“Today I tested positive for COVID-19,” she posted. “Thankfully, I’m vaccinated and boosted, and I’m asymptomatic. I’ll be isolating and working remotely this week.”
She ended with a reminder for folks to get their vaccines and boosters if they haven’t already.
“A reminder to all New Yorkers: get vaccinated and boosted, get tested, and stay home if you don’t feel well,” she wrote.
Today I tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I’m vaccinated and boosted, and I’m asymptomatic. I’ll be isolating and working remotely this week.
A reminder to all New Yorkers: get vaccinated and boosted, get tested, and stay home if you don’t feel well.
— Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) May 8, 2022
On Tuesday, U.S. health officials restated their recommendation that Americans wear masks on planes, trains and buses, following a court ruling last month that struck down a national mask mandate on public transportation.
A day later, WHO emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan warned against countries dropping all of their restrictions too quickly — as many in the West have done. He added that it’s too early to predict any seasonal patterns related to the virus, noting that there could be more variants.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day