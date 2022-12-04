Nick Cannon Hospitalized With Pneumonia After Sold-Out Show at Madison Square Garden: “Life Is Definitely a Rollercoaster”

Nick Cannon was hospitalized with pneumonia after performing at a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night.

“So, I guess I’m not Superman… I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else,” the comedian, host and rapper said in an Instagram post of photos of him in a hospital bed.

Cannon, who was also diagnosed with Lupus kidney disease in January 2012, told his fans that he didn’t want prayers or well wishes, he just needed “some solid rest” to get back on his feet “stronger than ever.” He also ended the post with the hashtag #LupusWarrior.

The comedian’s Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild ‘N Out Live tour made a stop in New York City to perform prior to his hospitalization. The tour is based on Cannon’s TV series, Wild ‘N Out, which has run for 18 seasons.

“Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I’m all alone in a tiny hospital room. Life is definitely a rollercoaster,” the Masked Singer host added on social media.

Last month, the father of 11, who is expecting another child in 2023 with model Alyssa Scott, told Billboard, “I have no idea. I think I’m good right now,” when asked if he has more children on the way. Cannon also shares twins with singer Mariah Carey.