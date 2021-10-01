×
Events of the Week: ‘No Time To Die,’ Academy Museum Kick Off and More

Inside this week's biggest Hollywood premieres, parties and openings.

Lashana Lynch, Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux
Lashana Lynch, Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux and Cary Fukunaga at the world premiere of 'No Time to Die.' Dave Benett/Getty Images

As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles (and this week, in London) amid the coronavirus pandemic, here’s a look at the week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings, including No Time To Die, the Academy Museum’s premiere party and the New York Film Festival.

No Time To Die world premiere

After five pandemic-induced delays, the 25th James Bond film finally premiered in London on Tuesday to a star-studded spectacle including Rami Malek, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Ana de Armas, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, director Cary Fukunaga, and of course, Bond himself, Daniel Craig. Billie Eilish and brother Finneas, who are behind the film’s Grammy-winning title song, also walked the red carpet, while Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles made a royal appearance.

Lazy loaded image
Rami Malek and Phoebe Waller-Bridge attend the No Time To Die world premiere at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sept. 28. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Ana De Armas stands next to the James Bond Aston Martin. Ian Gavan/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge meeting No Time To Die performers Finneas and Billie Eilish. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Grand opening of Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine

Larry Ellison unveiled his new state-of-the-art West L.A. cancer center on Tuesday, alongside children David and Megan Ellison and supporters Judd Apatow, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Sara Foster and Mayor Eric Garcetti. The Ellison Institute, led by Dr. David Agus, aims to “bring together technologists with different skills, biologists, physicists, mathematicians and data scientists to discover innovative new approaches to combat disease worldwide,” Larry Ellison said in his speech. “Our primary focus is still on cancer, but the COVID-19 pandemic made it painfully clear that we need to broaden our research horizons to include infectious disease.”

Lazy loaded image
Eric Garcetti, mayor of Los Angeles, Mila Kunis, Dr. David Agus, Lorna Luft and Ashton Kutcher attend the grand opening of The Lawrence J. Ellison Institute on Sept. 28 in Los Angeles. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Larry Ellison with Kutcher at the opening. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Academy Museum Premiere Party

Following Sept. 25’s A-list gala, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures continued its string of opening week celebrations with a premiere party, co-hosted by Vanity Fair, on Wednesday night. Robert Pattinson and H.E.R. were among the event’s co-chairs, with guests including Rebel Wilson, Natasha Lyonne, Zooey Deschanel, Jacob Elordi, Manny Jacinto, Finn Witrock, Minari‘s Yuh-Jung Youn and Judas and the Black Messiah director Shaka King. Attendees explored the galleries for hours while also enjoying cocktails and music on the top floor, ahead of the museum’s public opening on Thursday.

Lazy loaded image
Robert Pattinson and H.E.R. Courtesy of Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com for Acad
Lazy loaded image
Rebel Wilson. Courtesy of Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Lazy loaded image
Manny Jacinto. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Picture
Lazy loaded image
Shaka King and H.E.R. . Courtesy of Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Picture

New York Film Festival 

The world premiere of The Tragedy of Macbeth kicked off the 59th year of the film fest on Sept. 24, with director Joel Coen and stars Frances McDormand, Denzel Washington, Corey Hawkins, Moses Ingram, Bertie Carvel and Harry Melling walking the purple carpet. Later in the week, Maggie Gyllenhaal brought her directorial debut The Lost Daughter to NYFF, where on Wednesday she was joined by stars Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Paul Mescal, Jessie Buckley, Ed Harris, Dagmara Dominczyk and husband Peter Sarsgaard, who also co-stars. Brother Jake Gyllenhaal also stopped by the event to show his support.

Lazy loaded image
Corey Hawkins, Moses Ingram, Joel Coen, Frances McDormand, Bertie Carvel, Harry Melling and Denzel Washington. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Lazy loaded image
Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Lazy loaded image
Peter Sarsgaard, Dagmara Dominczyk, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Olivia Colman, Paul Mescal, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley and Ed Harris. John Lamparski/WireImage

