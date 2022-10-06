Annie Ernaux, French Author of ‘Happening,’ Wins Nobel Prize for Literature

French author Annie Ernaux, whose autobiography Happening was adapted for the screen by director Audrey Diwan as the abortion drama under the same name that earned the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival 2021, has won the Nobel Prize in Literature.

The Swedish Academy unveiled the honoree on Thursday, lauding her for “the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots and collective restraints of personal memory.” Her other books include The Years and Getting Lost.

Ernaux “was born in 1940 and grew up in the small town of Yvetot in Normandy, where her parents had a combined grocery store and café,” the Swedish Academy noted. “Her path to authorship was long and arduous.”

The honor is one of the five Nobel Prizes established by the will of Alfred Nobel, the inventor of dynamite, in 1895. The others are prizes in chemistry, physics and medicine, as well as the Nobel Peace Prize.

Salman Rushdie, who was stabbed earlier in the year before giving a lecture in New York, had been seen as among the favorites to win this year’s literature prize, according to bookmakers.

The Nobel Prize in Literature 2021 had been awarded to Tanzanian-born British novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah “for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents.”

Since 1901, the literature prize has been awarded to an author from any country who has, according to Nobel’s will, written “the most outstanding work in an ideal direction.” It is presented by the Swedish Academy.

Past winners of the Nobel award in literature include U.S. writers Toni Morrison and Saul Bellow, Britain’s Harold Pinter and William Golding, Ireland’s Samuel Beckett, Canada’s Alice Munro, South Africa’s Nadine Gordimer and J.M. Coetzee, Colombia’s Gabriel Garcia Marquez, France’s Jean-Paul Sartre, Germany’s Gunter Grass, Turkey’s Orhan Pamuk and China’s Mo Yan. In 2016, singer-songwriter Bob Dylan won the honor.