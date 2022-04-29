Nolan North and Troy Baker Among Video Game Actors Joining Livestream Fundraiser for Ukraine

A group of veteran video game voice actors are set to participate in a livestream fundraiser for Ukraine on May 7.

Talent confirmed for the six-hour event, organized by IGN and Side London and titled “In the Game for Ukraine,” include Troy Baker (Uncharted, The Last of Us), Nolan North (Uncharted), Jane Perry (who recently won a BAFTA Games award for her performance in Returnal), Doug Cockle and Jaimi Barbakoff (The Witcher) and Alix Wilton Regan (Cyberpunk 2077).

Participants will also include Joseph Balderrama and Annabelle Dowler (It Takes Two), Joseph May (Lego City Undercover: The Chase Begins, TV’s Episodes), Steven Hartley (Greedfall), Shai Matheson (Dragon Quest XI) and Steffan Rhodri (Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch).

In aid of the Red Cross – Ukraine Crisis Appeal, the actors will deliver live readings from some of their most memorable performances. The stream will also feature interviews and behind-the-scenes stories about what it takes to bring their characters to life.

“Like so many, the SIDE team has been horrified by the humanitarian crisis resulting from the war in Ukraine. We want to raise funds to help the millions of people whose lives have been devastated in the past months, and who will be dealing with the effects for years to come,” said Sini Downing, head of studio, SIDE London.

During the livestream, viewers will be encouraged to donate to the relief efforts.

“As part of the PTW family of brands, SIDE works every day with voice actors who bring life to the beloved characters in award-winning games,” Downing continued. “Our goal is to combine the global love of games and the talent in them, together in a powerful event to benefit Ukraine.”

The event will be livestreamed across IGN’s channels on May 7, with voice actors from around the world also contributing performances.