Bob Saget Discusses Final Conversation With Best Friend Norm Macdonald

An emotional Bob Saget posted a message Thursday in which he talked about the devastation he was going through over the death of Norm Macdonald.

Calling the news a “knife to the heart,” Saget talked for a little more than 30 minutes about how much he loved Macdonald and revealed their final conversation, which took place last week.

Macdonald died Tuesday at the age of 61 after battling an undisclosed type of cancer for nearly 10 years.

“He’s one of the most important people in my life and one of the sweetest,” said Saget, his voice breaking as he held back tears. “We loved each other.”

The pair first met in Ottawa. The year was 1978. Macdonald was 17 and Saget was 21. They would become best pals and work together on projects, including the 1998 cult classic Dirty Work, which starred Macdonald and was directed by Saget.

“I can’t accept that he’s gone, and that’s the shock we’re going through,” Saget said, warning listeners he was just going to ramble to hopefully find some amount of relief. “Sixty-one. It’s a sin for all of us that he’s gone. He cared about people a lot. And he felt the human condition so deeply that it affected him in different ways.”

Noting that he knew something was wrong, Saget said that Macdonald never told him he was sick.

“I felt it,” Saget admitted. “I knew something was wrong. I think a lot of us felt it. His mind was still amazing. I had been texting with him. And I knew that the last month was a turn in whatever was going on.”

Continued Saget, “Two weeks ago, he texted me ‘How are you? What are you doing? Are you doing stand-up?’ And I answered him with much too many words. And then I didn’t hear back. And then last week I got a text and just said ‘I love you.’ I didn’t say much back. I just said ‘I love you, Norm.’ And that was my last communication with him.”

“But he didn’t mince words and he didn’t mice emotions,” Saget added. “One of the gifts of my life is that he loved me and that I loved him. He made me better as a comedian. Our friendship was really very deep.”

Listen to Saget’s entire remembrance below.