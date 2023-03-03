Novelist Julianna Baggott Launches Production Banner

Novelist Julianna Baggott — who has sold projects across the industry to places that include Netflix, Amblin and MGM — has started banner Mildred’s Moving Picture Show.

Baggott will run the banner with her son Finneas Scott and her editor Brendan Deneen.

Baggott’s projects include the short story “Backwards”, based on a concept by Scott and which sold to Netflix won a 6-way bidding war. Free Guy helmer Shawn Levy is attached to direct, with 21 Laps producing with Safehouse Pictures. Baggott and Scott have sold short stories that are in development at LuckyChap and Skydance.

The writer’s other work includes horror story “Rabbit, Rabbit, Rabbit, which landed at Paramount, 3Arts and Atomic Monster, with Melanie Toast attached to adapt.

“We’re drawn to stories that center on very real, emotionally messy people, often blurring genre boundaries,” Baggott said. “But the mission is simple. We create high-concept stories, intimately told.”

Added Scott: “Obviously we’ve been in each other’s heads for a long time. But, creatively, we’re really honest and fast-moving, speaking in a kind of shorthand.”

Baggott’s short story collection, I’d Really Prefer Not To Be Here with You and Other Stories, which features much of the work currently in development, will be published by Blackstone Publishing in March.