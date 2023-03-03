Novelist Julianna Baggott Launches Production Banner

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Novelist Julianna Baggott — who has sold projects across the industry to places that include Netflix, Amblin and MGM — has started banner Mildred’s Moving Picture Show.
Baggott will run the banner with her son Finneas Scott and her editor Brendan Deneen.
Baggott’s projects include the short story “Backwards”, based on a concept by Scott and which sold to Netflix won a 6-way bidding war. Free Guy helmer Shawn Levy is attached to direct, with 21 Laps producing with Safehouse Pictures. Baggott and Scott have sold short stories that are in development at LuckyChap and Skydance.
The writer’s other work includes horror story “Rabbit, Rabbit, Rabbit, which landed at Paramount, 3Arts and Atomic Monster, with Melanie Toast attached to adapt.
“We’re drawn to stories that center on very real, emotionally messy people, often blurring genre boundaries,” Baggott said. “But the mission is simple. We create high-concept stories, intimately told.”
Added Scott: “Obviously we’ve been in each other’s heads for a long time. But, creatively, we’re really honest and fast-moving, speaking in a kind of shorthand.”
Baggott’s short story collection, I’d Really Prefer Not To Be Here with You and Other Stories, which features much of the work currently in development, will be published by Blackstone Publishing in March.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
-
-
Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston Reiterates Stance on Teaching Critical Race Theory After Debate With Bill Maher: “I Think It’s Imperative”
-
Martin Short
Martin Short Gives Up His Plane Seat for Chance the Rapper’s Daughter: “Shoutout to Jack Frost”
-
Tom Sizemore
Tom Sizemore Remains in Coma With “No Further Hope” After Suffering Brain Aneurysm From Stroke, Rep Says