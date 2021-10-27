Nyle DiMarco on Four-Year Journey Writing Memoir ‘Deaf Utopia’: “Everyone Has a Story to Tell”

Hollywood’s deaf community has come more sharply into focus in 2021 thanks to the breakout success of Sian Heder’s Coda (acquired at Sundance for a record-breaking sum) and the first deaf superhero in a Marvel film with Lauren Ridloff’s turn in Chloé Zhao’s Eternals.

Actor, model and activist Nyle DiMarco will add to the conversation with an upcoming memoir titled Deaf Utopia: A Memoir and a Love Letter to a Way of Life. The Hollywood Reporter received a first look at the volume’s cover, (see below), and the 32-year-old explained the vision for his debut. “The book is a lot about my upbringing and how it was utopian in that I was born into a fourth-generation deaf family,” he said last week on the red carpet at the Elle Women in Hollywood celebration, an event he attended (wearing Ralph Lauren) to present close pal Ridloff with a special honor. “My siblings, parents and grandparents are deaf, so I had complete access to language in an immersive way that led me to where I am today.”

DiMarco, an alum of Dancing With the Stars and America’s Next Top Model, added that he infused the book with plenty of anecdotes, comedy and even some wild college tales. “I’ve been working on this book for almost four years. At first, I didn’t think that I had a story to tell as I’m just a regular boy from a deaf family and I grew up in a deaf community. I felt normal,” said DiMarco, who has a deaf fraternal twin brother. “But then, as I’ve looked back at different points in my life, I realized that I do have a story and it’s been quite an interesting journey. No matter if you think your life is the same-old, same-old or just boring, everyone has a story to tell.”

Deaf Utopia, penned in partnership with Robert Siebert, will be released next year from HarperCollins and imprint William Morrow Books.