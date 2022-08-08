John Travolta, Randal Kleiser, George Takei, Gabrielle Union and More Pay Tribute to Olivia Newton-John: “We Are Forever Hopelessly Devoted to You”

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Olivia Newton-John.

Newton-John died Monday morning at her ranch in Southern California, her husband, John Easterling, announced on Facebook.

Born on Sept. 26, 1948, in Cambridge, England, the iconic singer and actress had success on both screen and stage. Newton-John sold more than 100 million albums and had nearly 40 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 during her five decades in music. Her popularity rose even more for her portrayal of Sandy Olsson opposite John Travolta as Danny Zuko in Grease (1978).

After its release, Grease grossed $395 million ($1.53 billion in today’s dollars), becoming the highest-grossing American movie musical of the 20th century. Newton-John’s songs from the film including “Hopelessly Devoted to You” and two duets with Travolta, “You’re the One That I Want” and “Summer Nights,” became instant classics.

Newton-John was vocal about her battle with breast cancer, first being diagnosed in 1992 and again in 2013 and later in 2017. To support those affected by breast cancer, she helped launch the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre in Melbourne and raise hundreds of millions of dollars in the fight against the disease.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” Newton-John’s husband wrote in a statement on Facebook. “Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

Following the news of her passing, many took to social media to pay tribute to Newton-John.

Travolta paid tribute to his Grease co-star on social media writing, “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

Grease director Randal Kleiser, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, “I’m Heartbroken. She was one of a kind, and so very kind. For over four decades of our freindship she exuded nothing but love to everyone she met. Olivia was exactly the way you imagined her. I will miss her forever.”

Below are more tributes.

We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton John, gone too soon from us at age 73. I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond. Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 8, 2022

Farewell with love to the legend who will forever be my first crush. Rest In Peace, Olivia Newton-John. 🥲🙏🏼👼🏻 https://t.co/IDdhwtoiDX — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) August 8, 2022

"Grease" is my #1 movie of all time and made me a lifelong Olivia Newton John fan. Me and my sister watched Xanadu more times than I could count. Sending so much love and prayers to a real gift of a woman and talent. #RIPOliviaNewtonJohn 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/1M8lcVQuON — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) August 8, 2022

Olivia Newton John so completely dominated the charts and Top Of The Pops when I was a kid, it felt like she WAS pop music. And yes, Xanadu is still a stone cold classic song. RIP x pic.twitter.com/VFfQenPcOM — edgarwright (@edgarwright) August 8, 2022

Oh man!!! You were my childhood!! Your talent, poise, beauty!! Rest in glorious peace. God bless your family….and thank you for creating eternal memories. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/eaS2wmURIh — Viola Davis (@violadavis) August 8, 2022

Olivia Newton-John has died. 💔 That’s it. I’m done guys. Heartbroken doesn’t even BEGIN to cover it. I ADORED her.



I hate this so much. She was only 73.



What is going on?!#RIPOliviaNewtonJohn — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) August 8, 2022

Another angelic voice has been added to the Heavenly Choir. Not only was Olivia a dear friend, but one of the nicest people I had the pleasure of recording and performing with. I will most definitely miss her. She now Rests in the Arms of the Heavenly Father 🥲🙏🏾♥️ — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) August 8, 2022

I am SO saddened at the news of the passing of Olivia Newton John. I remember being so star struck when I met her at my first Hollywood gathering for Paramount. She was the sweetest and brightest light and I loved getting to know her on "It's My Party." RIP dear, sweet Olivia. pic.twitter.com/4FFgolVQNk — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) August 8, 2022

Very sad news. Great admiration for how she bravely faced breast cancer. Condolences to her loving family and friends. 🙏🏾💕 https://t.co/O5xuNjbAx4 — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) August 8, 2022

RIP Olivia Newton John. 😔 https://t.co/AYBciDxKqL — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) August 8, 2022

So sad to hear the fabulously gutsy, warm & talented Olivia Newton-John has died. At an auction of her Grease memorabilia in LA three years ago, she told me her favourite song from the movie was Hopelessly Devoted To You.

Great song, great film, great lady. RIP. pic.twitter.com/K6uteubpPA — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 8, 2022

My heart is broken. Rest now, sweet friend. You were as kind and loving a person as there’s ever been. I’ll miss you every day. 💔 pic.twitter.com/Z1zkVe9CVb — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) August 8, 2022

Rest in peace, Olivia Newton-John. Deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/EeefzKBKCO — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 8, 2022

Very sad that lovely, talented, brave Olivia Newton- John has died. I never got to meet her, but everyone says she was wonderful- always kind. — Mia Farrow🇺🇦 (@MiaFarrow) August 8, 2022

Really sad to hear about the passing of Olivia Newton-John. My first real crush as a kid. I loved Grease & her music & I coincidentally also bought & lived in for a while the wonderful home she built in Malibu. May she Rest In Peace. ❤️ https://t.co/gP10SJWqFZ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 8, 2022

RIP Olivia Newton-John

Thank you so much for wonderful music and fun memories. pic.twitter.com/QBUnxEgmtn — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) August 8, 2022