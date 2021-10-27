Olivia Rodrigo Was Gifted a Shoehorn by Joe Biden During Her White House Visit

President Joe Biden offered Olivia Rodrigo some very specific gifts when she visited the White House last July as part of an effort to encourage Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The teen singer, who skyrocketed to the top of the pop music charts with hits like “Drivers License” and “Traitor,” stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night and opened up about the experience of going to the presidential mansion. She revealed that she was “so nervous to go” and was concerned she might break something while inside.

“I walked in there and there’s like all these plates that like George Washington used to eat his dinner, all of this crazy stuff, and I was just scared I was gonna like sneeze and break such a priceless artifact. It’s crazy, but I walked out and didn’t break anything.”

She also walked out with a goodie bag of sorts from Biden. During the show, host Jimmy Kimmel showed a photo of Rodrigo next to the president as they both wore aviator sunglasses. When asked whether she had brought her own, the singer confirmed Biden gave them to her as one of “a few gifts.”

“He gave me those, he gave me some M&Ms and he gave me a shoehorn, which was strange,” she shared. “It had like the presidential emblem on it.”

Kimmel jokingly pointed out that “if you ever thought Joe Biden was too old to be president, now we know he is,” with Rodrigo confirming the shoehorn is currently “at my house” and that she didn’t realize she had been gifted it until after she left the grounds. “I didn’t see it when he gave it to me. It was in a bag. When I took it out, I was like, ‘Wow, so cool,'” she laughed.

While the gift was weirdly specific, the singer and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress also reiterated past comments about what an honor it was to participate, alongside President Joe Biden and chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, in a social media campaign urging young Americans to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

“It was such an honor to go and especially to support such an important cause that I feel passionately about. So that was amazing,” she said. “And everyone was just so kind to me, Biden and Fauci. The White House is just the coolest place.”