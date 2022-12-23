‘That’s So Raven,‘ ‘Family Matters’ Star Orlando Brown Arrested for Domestic Violence

Former Disney Channel star Orlando Brown was arrested on Thursday in Ohio, the latest in a string of arrests for the That’s So Raven and Family Matters actor.

Brown was arrested and booked on misdemeanor domestic violence charges Thursday, an officer with the Lima police department told The Hollywood Reporter. Local authorities were called to a residence on the 400 block of Baxter Street following a report of a fight around 9:30 a.m., according to a police report.

Brown was already at the residence, according to the report, when another man who identified himself as Brown’s brother and the home’s owner arrived to the former actor yelling. Brown allegedly threatened the victim with a hammer and “broken off knife blade.” Police recovered both items involved in the incident from within the house.

According to the victim, Brown is currently unhoused and was residing at the location — which is undergoing renovations — for around two weeks to avoid the former actor going to a shelter. Brown’s brother told authorities he intends to file charges.

The 35-year-old is currently being held in the jail at the Allen County Sherriff’s Office without bond.

Brown appeared in multiple seasons of the Disney Channel show That’s So Raven and voiced the character Sticky Webb in the network’s original Proud Family animated series. The former child actor appeared or guested in a number of other Disney Channel properties through the 2000s, in addition to roles on Family Matters, The Jamie Foxx Show and Straight Outta Compton.

This is not the first time Brown has been arrested. Brown has previously been arrested on domestic violence and drug-related charges in California, as well as death threats in 2014 and, before that, a DUI.