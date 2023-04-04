Oscar Isaac, Rachel Brosnahan Bring ‘The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window’ to Broadway

Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan will bring The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window to Broadway this April in a late entry for the season.

The play, written by Lorraine Hansberry, will begin performances on April 25 and open on April 27, the final day for this season’s Tony Awards eligibility, at the James Earl Jones Theatre. Isaac and Brosnahan are reprising their roles from the play’s Off-Broadway run at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, which ended in March.

The play, produced by Seaview, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Jeremy O. Harris and BAM, is scheduled to play 80 performances only. It was able to find a slot at the James Earl Jones Theatre after the show Room, which was meant to occupy the theater starting April 3, was unable to start performances due to a lack of funding.

This will mark the Broadway debut for Isaac, who most recently appeared on screen in Marvel’s Moon Knight and HBO’S Scenes from a Marriage. On stage, Isaac, a graduate of Julliard, has also appeared in the Public Theater’s Romeo & Juliet and Hamlet.

Brosnahan previously appeared on Broadway in the 2013 revival of Clifford Odets’ The Big Knife at Roundabout Theatre Company. The announcement comes just ahead of the release of the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, starring Brosnahan, starting April 14.

Directed by Anne Kauffman, the play, which was Hansberry’s last staged production, explores ideas of race, gender equity, sexuality, art, political corruption, idealism and Bohemian culture. The story follows struggling artists Sidney, played by Isaac, and Iris Brustein, played by Brosnahan, as they navigate their troubled marriage and its intersection with a local politics in 1960s Greenwich Village.

The play originally ran on Broadway in 1964 and then returned to Broadway for two weeks of performances in 1972.

The complete cast from the BAM production will transfer to Broadway, including Gus Birney (Gloria Parodus), Julian De Niro (Alton Scales), Glenn Fitzgerald (David Ragin), Andy Grotelueschen (Wally O’Hara), Miriam Silverman (Mavis Parodus Bryson), and Raphael Nash Thompson (Max).