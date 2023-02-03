Pamela Anderson Defends Past Controversial #MeToo Comments: “I Could Even Take It a Step Further”

Following the release of her documentary and memoir, Pamela Anderson is opening up about her family’s response, working with Playboy and her previous controversial #MeToo comments.

In an interview with Interview magazine, published online Wednesday, the Baywatch actress defended her comments from a November 2017 interview with Megyn Kelly on the Today show, where she indicated that women need to protect themselves more, saying, “You know what you’re getting into when you go to a hotel room alone.”

“I could even take it a step further,” Anderson said in her recent interview. “My mother would tell me — and I think this is the kind of feminism I grew up with — it takes two to tango. Believe me, I’ve been in many situations where it’s like, ‘Come in here little girl, sit on the bed.’ But my mom would say, ‘If someone answers the door in a hotel robe and you’re going for an interview, don’t go in. But if you do go in, get the job.’”

She continued, “That’s a horrible thing to say but that’s how I was. I skated on the edges of destruction. I just had this sense of value and self-worth. But I think a lot of people don’t have that or they weren’t taught that. Thank God for the #MeToo movement because things have changed and people are much more careful and respectful.”

Regarding her time working with Playboy and criticisms she had received for her job choice, Anderson said she wasn’t thinking “Oh, these men are sexist.” She clarified that at that time, she was thinking, “’Oh, my gosh, I’m here in this industry, this is how it works. I was in Playboy, so maybe I deserve it.’ I was coming from a much more innocent place.”

“I wasn’t stupid — naive maybe — but I had a pretty strong sense of self. I always felt that when I was older, I would recognize myself, that I just had to get through that time,” she added. “I didn’t know that I was going to do anything more than Playboy. I didn’t know if I was going to go back home and be a waitress. So when people say, ‘How did you choose this job?’ Or, ‘How did you choose this man?’ It’s like, they chose me. I was just living every day and trying to survive.”

The Barb Wire actress recently told The Times of London that she believes Hugh Hefner, the founder of Playboy magazine, is the only person to ever treat her with “complete and utter respect.” She also said the reason for doing her first Playboy cover was because, “I was painfully shy, and I hated that feeling. That’s why I did it. I just didn’t want that feeling anymore. Doing that first photoshoot gave me this little kind of portal on what it felt like to be a sensual woman. My sexuality was mine. I took my power back.”

Throughout her memoir, Love, Pamela, Anderson gets deeply personal about her past and childhood trauma, something that can be challenging to revisit. She said that when her mother read the book, “she started acting out, just jabs and cruel remarks. It was coming out in all sorts of different ways.”

“It hurts people and I’m sorry for that,” she continued. “But I needed to look at my life from beginning to end. The one fortunate thing about being in the public eye is that I’m able to tell my story, and hopefully it’s inspirational to people. … We need to tell our stories. And I hope that’s encouraging.”

Anderson has also previously been adamant that she would not watch the Netflix documentary Pamela, a Love Story, but she told Interview that “I’m going to watch it one day because I’m very proud that my sons were involved in it, and I want to see their interviews. But it’s too hard for me to see it at this point.” She added that she just wants to take a break right now and get through the next few months.

Pamela, a Love Story is currently streaming on Netflix.