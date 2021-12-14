‘Parasite’ Star Park So Dam Diagnosed With Cancer

South Korean actress Park So Dam, one of the leads of Bong Joon Ho’s Oscar-winning film Parasite, has been diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer.

The 30-year-old actress’ agency, Artist Company, released a statement to South Korean media that Park had been diagnosed with cancer following a regular health check and that she has undergone surgery.

Artist Company said that due to the surgery and recovery time, Park will skip promotional events for her latest film, the Park Dae-Min action film Special Cargo. In the film, Park plays a delivery driver with a 100% success rate but then is given an unusual delivery to make.

It is not clear if filming on Park’s next film, Lee Hae-Young’s Ghost, will be delayed.

Park shot to fame following her critically acclaimed portrayal of Kim Ki-jung in Parasite, the daughter in the scheming Kim family who is hired as a therapist by the rich Park family. The film, released in 2019, claimed the rare feat of winning the Palme d’Or at Cannes as well as the Oscar for best picture at the 92nd Academy Award.