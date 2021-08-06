Participant Taps Sarah Sobel as SVP of Business Affairs

Participant Media has added to its executive ranks, tapping Sarah Sobel as svp of business and legal affairs and upping Emma Shapiro to svp of communications.

Before joining Participant, Sobel was at eOne handling Brad Weston’s Makeready. Prior to eOne, Sobel spent 15 years at The Weinstein Company, advising on projects that include The Hateful Eight and The Upside, as well as television programming including Yellowstone, Waco, and The Mist.

Shapiro joined Participant in 2019 as the company’s Director of Social Impact Communications and, prior to this, spent over a decade working in political communications in Washington D.C including as the campaign director at The Hub Project.

Sobel will report to Jeannine Tang, general counsel of Participant, and Shapiro will continue to report to Christina Kounelias, Participant’s president of worldwide marketing.