Patrick Carlin, Comedy Writer and Brother of George Carlin, Dies at 90

Patrick Carlin, a comedy writer, author, podcaster and brother of the late George Carlin, has died. He was 90.
Kelly Carlin, Patrick’s niece and George’s daughter, shared the news of Patrick’s death Saturday on Twitter.
“My dear Uncle Patrick has moved onto the spirit world,” she wrote. “He’s currently spinning tunes, smoking a jay w/my Aunt Marlane and shooting the shit w/ his brother. He was a philosopher & a tough mofo all wrapped up in one.”
Carlin wrote for The George Carlin Show, which aired for one season on Fox in the mid-’90s. He also is credited as a narrator on the audiobook version of George’s memoir, Last Words.(George died in 2008 at age 71.)
Carlin also was an author himself, with 2007’s Highway 23: The Unrepentant and 2012’s Quien F!#kin’ Sabe?
He also was a radio personality, working for Los Angeles’ rock station KROQ several decades ago.
More recently, he hosted a podcast dubbed Patrick’s Hollywood-Stock Connection.
He had two sons — Patrick and Denis — with wife Marlene, who preceded him in death. They were married for more than 60 years until her death a year ago.
