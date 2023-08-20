Paul Feig Remembers Friend Who Was Killed for Displaying Pride Flag: “This Intolerance Has to End”

Paul Feig took to social media to remember his friend Laura Ann Carleton, who was shot and killed after engaging in an argument with a man about the Pride flag she had on display outside of her store.

According to San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, police found Carleton suffering from a gunshot wound in her store, Mag.Pi, on Friday where she was eventually pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Our wonderful friend Lauri Carlton (seen in this picture) was murdered yesterday in her store @magpi_shop in Lake Arrowhead by a 27 year old man who didn’t like that she had a large pride flag hanging outside of her shop,” Feig wrote on Instagram. “He ripped it down and when she confronted him about it he shot and killed her.”

The Bridesmaids filmmaker added that he was “devastated” for her family and the LGBTQ community, for which she was a “true ally.”

Authorities received notice shortly after the shooting that the suspect, who has not been identified yet, was seen nearby. They located him, and when they attempted to contact him, a lethal force encounter occurred, and the suspect was pronounced deceased.

“Her alleged murderer was later shot and killed by the San Bernardino police and so no longer poses a threat to the community,” Feig continued. “But this intolerance has to end. Anyone using hateful language against the LGBTQ+ community has to realize their words matter, that their words can inspire violence against innocent loving people. Let’s all keep moving forward with tolerance and love. Let’s not let Lauri’s tragic death be in vain.”

According to the sheriff’s department, detectives learned through further investigation that the suspect made several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag outside Carleton’s store before shooting her.

In a tweet, Feig added that Carleton was a “wonderful person who did so much for the LGBTQ+ community as well as the community at large. What happened to her is an absolute tragedy. If people don’t think anti-gay & trans rhetoric isn’t dangerous, think again.”

Somebody Somewhere star Bridgett Everett also paid tribute to Carleton, noting that this wasn’t the first time the shopowner encountered someone who was unhappy with her flags on display.

“In the past, when someone took down her flag or vandalized it, she’d put up another one,” Everett wrote on Instagram. “The last time I saw Lauri was, oddly enough, at Lake Arrowhead pride both in the parade and then at a party. All that anti-LGBTQ rhetoric has a price. And now, Lauri’s husband Bort, her daughters, friends and community are devastated. And for what?”