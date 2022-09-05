Pauley Perrette Says She Suffered a “Massive Stroke” Last Year: “I’m Still Here”

Pauley Perrette is opening up about suffering a “massive stroke” last year.

In a social media post shared on Friday, the former NCIS star shared a video with the caption, “It’s 9/2 One year ago I had a massive stoke. Before that I lost so many beloved family and friends, And daddy And then Cousin Wayne Yet still a survivor after this traumatic life I’ve been given so far… And still so grateful, Still so full of faith, And STILL HERE!”

In the video, Perrette addresses her followers as she reflected on the “one year anniversary” since having a stroke.

“Yes, I’m still here, again. Like how many times do I cheat death?” she continued. “Like I almost died from a hair dye allergy. I have food allergies, I’m a domestic violence and a rape survivor. I was assaulted by a crazy homeless person and almost died and I’m still here. I’m feeling really grateful and especially for all my rescue dogs that are right over there. And I’m here, I’m still here, I feel good. I’ve been through a lot in the last two years. Things that are harder than having a stroke but I’m still here and I’m still grateful.”

In 2017, Perrette announced that she would be exiting NCIS after starring on the CBS drama for 15 seasons as forensic specialist Abby Sciuto. When making the announcement, the actress had debunked rumors as to why she was departing the series, explaining that it was a decision made a year prior and “not due to a nonexistent skin-care line or rift” with the network or her castmates. “I hope everyone will love and enjoy EVERYTHING ABBY not only for the rest of this season but for everything she has given all of us for 16 years,” Perrette wrote at the time. “All the love, all the laughter, all the inspiration…. I love her as much as you do.”