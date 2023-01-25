Penske Media Taps Hannah Woodard as Senior Director of Communications

Hannah Woodard has joined Penske Media Corporation as senior director of communications, where she will work with PMC’s roster of entertainment and music brands, including The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, Rolling Stone and Vibe.

Woodard also will advise on and execute brand strategies, collaborate with leadership teams on partnerships and events and implement ideas for development and growth.

Based in Los Angeles, Woodard will report to PMC vp public affairs and strategy Brooke Jaffe.

“We are thrilled to have Hannah join our team,” Jaffe said. “Hannah brings a unique combination of experience, creativity and enthusiasm to the role. I look forward to watching her amplify these world class brands.”

Added Woodard: “With a roster of such incredible, celebrated brands, the possibilities are endless. I’m thrilled to jump in and work alongside such talented writers, editors, and respected institutions that have shaped — and continue to shape — the wide world of entertainment and music.”

Before joining PMC, Woodard had owned and operated her own public relations firm, WDRDPR LLC., since May 2021.

Prior to that, she was at R&CPMK (formerly PMK*BNC) for five years. There, she worked across both the brand and talent departments and with the agency’s biggest clients, including Audi of America, American Express Platinum, Anheuser-Busch, AT&T DirecTV, Pepsi.Co, Vice Media Group and Quibi.

Previously based in New York, Woodard also has held positions at IMPACT (formerly Pfeiffer Consulting), Scott Rudin Productions and Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis (formerly Sunshine Sachs).