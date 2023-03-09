Penske Media Corporation Launches ‘The Hollywood Reporter Roma’ With Brainstore Media

The Hollywood Reporter is set to debut its first-ever European edition.

Launching in Italy in April, The Hollywood Reporter Roma will be a multimedia platform that includes a website, a print magazine and a network of communities that will promote and highlight local, national and European events all aimed at the global market.

THR parent Penske Media Corporation has partnered with Brainstore Media, an Italian publisher and part of the Artmediamix, led by Gian Marco Sandri, on THR Roma. Brainstore specializes in digital and global communications as well as live broadcasted events.

“We needed to create an international partnership with an authoritative brand to cover a market space in entertainment publishing that exists and follows an exponential trend like the development of streaming platforms,” Sandri said. “Rome is the city of cinema, it has made history in entertainment, from the Colosseum to Cinecittà. The convergence of Italian successes in art, sport, music, and cinema has restored Italy’s centrality, that is reflected and fueled by the bridge between Rome and Hollywood, not just for the entertainment industry but also beyond.”

Concita De Gregorio will lead The Hollywood Reporter Roma.

“The Hollywood Reporter Roma aims to promote Italian quality and creativity worldwide, without constraints, intercepting cultural and social changes,” De Gregorio said. “The audiovisual medium has become central to the process of knowledge and education for new generations, and it will continue to be, so it is a great joy to work with an editorial staff of young and very young people to give space and voice to.”

THR editorial director Nekesa Moody oversees editorial operations of the entertainment media brand in the United States.

“There are incredibly interesting and innovative projects coming out of Italy,” she said. “We’re excited for De Gregorio to develop an identity authentic to the culture, while still showcasing the world class reporting, photography and video our U.S. readers have come to love and trust.”

Victoria Gold and Elisabeth Rabishaw, executive vps and co-publishers of THR, noted that the news follows on the heels of January’s launch of THR Japan.

“The Hollywood Reporter is committed to expanding the reach of our premier entertainment content globally,” they said in a joint statement. “We announced a digital expansion into Japan in January and are thrilled to be expanding our footprint in Europe, in Italy, this spring.”