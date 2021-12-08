E! People’s Choice Awards: Dwayne Johnson, ‘Black Widow’ and ‘Shang-Chi’ Among Top Winners

- Share this article on Facebook
The winners of the 2021 E! People’s Choice Awards were revealed on Tuesday night, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson earning two awards: Male Movie Star of the Year and Comedy Movie Star of the Year for Disney’s Jungle Cruise. Marvel’s Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Loki all earned multiple awards.
Kenan Thompson hosted the show, which was aired simultaneously on both NBC and E! Tuesday night from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica and was produced by Den of Thieves, with executive producers Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.
In addition to SNL‘s Thompson emceeing the event, presenters included Cardi B, Jojo Siwa, Laverne Cox, Lil Rel Howery, Leslie Jones, Chase Stokes and Tracee Ellis Ross.
The show honored Halle Berry with “The People’s Icon” award, Johnson with “The People’s Champion” award, Kim Kardashian West with “The Fashion Icon” award and Christina Aguilera with the inaugural “Music Icon” award.
Aguilera also performed a medley of her hit songs that also included selections from her upcoming Spanish-language album. Country Star of the Year winner Blake Shelton also appeared with a performance of his new single, “Come Back as a Country Boy,” and H.E.R. performed a tribute to Motown legend Marvin Gaye.
A full list of the 2021 E! People’s Choice Awards winners follows.
MOVIES
THE MOVIE OF 2021
Black Widow (WINNER)
Coming 2 America
F9: The Fast Saga
Dune
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
The Tomorrow War
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2021
Free Guy (WINNER)
Coming 2 America
He’s All That
Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
Jungle Cruise
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Thunder Force
Vacation Friends
THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2021
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (WINNER)
Black Widow
F9: The Fast Saga
Godzilla Kong
No Time to Die
The Suicide Squad
The Tomorrow War
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021
Cruella (WINNER)
A Quiet Place Part II
Dune
Fatherhood
Halloween Kills
In The Heights
Old
Respect
THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2021
Luca (WINNER)
Cinderella
Raya and the Last Dragon
The Boss Baby: Family Business
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Tom and Jerry
Vivo
Yes Day
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise (WINNER)
Chris Pratt, The Tomorrow War
Daniel Craig, No Time to Die
Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America
John Cena, F9: The Fast Saga
Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy
Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Vin Diesel, F9: The Fast Saga
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow (WINNER)
Awkwafina, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Charlize Theron, F9: The Fast Saga
Florence Pugh, Black Widow
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America
Margot Robbie, The Suicide Squad
Salma Hayek, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Kevin Hart, Fatherhood (WINNER)
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place Part II
Emma Stone, Cruella
Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Kills
Jason Momoa, Dune
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Timothée Chalamet, Dune
THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise (WINNER)
Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America
Emily Blunt, Jungle Cruise
Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America
Melissa McCarthy, Thunder Force
Octavia Spencer, Thunder Force
Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy
Salma Hayek, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (WINNER)
Charlize Theron, F9: The Fast Saga
Chris Pratt, The Tomorrow War
Daniel Craig, No Time To Die
Florence Pugh, Black Widow
John Cena, F9: The Fast Saga
Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow
Vin Diesel, F9: The Fast Saga
TELEVISION
THE SHOW OF 2021
Loki (WINNER)
Cobra Kai
Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Saturday Night Live
The Bachelor
This Is Us
WandaVision
THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2021
Grey’s Anatomy (WINNER)
Outer Banks
9-1-1
Cobra Kai
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
The Equalizer
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2021
Never Have I Ever (WINNER)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Grown-ish
Only Murders in the Building
Saturday Night Live
Ted Lasso
The Upshaws
Young Rock
THE REALITY SHOW OF 2021
Keeping Up With the Kardashians (WINNER)
90 Day Fiancé
Bachelor In Paradise
Below Deck
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2021
The Voice (WINNER)
America’s Got Talent
American Idol
Dancing With The Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Bachelor
The Bachelorette
The Masked Singer
THE MALE TV STAR OF 2021
Tom Hiddleston, Loki (WINNER)
Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2021
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy (WINNER)
Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2021
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks (WINNER)
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
Sterling Brown, This Is Us
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2021
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building (WINNER)
Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Wanda Sykes, The Upshaws
Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (WINNER)
Good Morning America
Live with Kelly and Ryan
Red Table Talk
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The View
The Wendy Williams Show
Today
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (WINNER)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2021
JoJo Siwa, Dancing With the Stars (WINNER)
Cody Rigsby, Dancing With the Stars
Gottmik, RuPaul’s Drag Race
JoJo, The Masked Singer
Katie Thurston, The Bachelorette
Matt James, The Bachelor
Symone, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Wiz Khalifa, The Masked Singer
THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2021
Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians (WINNER)
Erica Mena, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
Joe Amabile, Bachelor In Paradise
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kim Kardashian, West Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2021
Squid Game (WINNER)
Cobra Kai
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Outer Banks
Sex/Life
Ted Lasso
The White Lotus
THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2021
Lucifer (WINNER)
Loki
La Brea
Shadow and Bone
Superman and Lois
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
The Flash
WandaVision
MUSIC
THE MALE ARTIST OF 2021
Lil Nas X (WINNER)
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Luke Combs
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2021
Adele (WINNER)
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Halsey
Megan Thee Stallion
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
THE GROUP OF 2021
BTS (WINNER)
Coldplay
Dan + Shay
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Migos
twenty one pilots
THE SONG OF 2021
Butter, BTS (WINNER)
Bad Habits, Ed Sheeran
Easy On Me, Adele
good 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo
MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name), Lil Nas X
Peaches, Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon
STAY, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Up, Cardi B
THE ALBUM OF 2021
Sour, Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
Certified Lover Boy, Drake
Culture III, Migos
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Justice, Justin Bieber
MONTERO, Lil Nas X
Planet Her, Doja Cat
star-crossed, Kacey Musgraves
THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2021
Blake Shelton (WINNER)
Carrie Underwood
Dan + Shay
Kacey Musgraves
Kane Brown
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2021
Bad Bunny (WINNER)
Anuel AA
Becky G
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
KAROL G
Maluma
Natti Natasha
THE NEW ARTIST OF 2021
Olivia Rodrigo (WINNER)
24kGoldn
Bella Poarch
Giveon
Rauw Alejandro
Tate McRae
The Kid LAROI
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2021
Butter, BTS (WINNER)
Easy On Me, Adele
good 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo
LOCATION, KAROL G, Anuel AA, J Balvin
MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X
My Universe, Coldplay X BTS
Peaches, Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon
STAY, The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber
THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2021
STAY, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber (WINNER)
Best Friend, Saweetie & Doja Cat
INDUSTRY BABY, Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
Kiss Me More, Doja Cat & SZA
Leave the Door Open, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
Peaches, Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Way 2 Sexy, Drake feat. Future & Young Thug
You Right, Doja Cat & The Weeknd
POP CULTURE
THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2021
Britney Spears (WINNER)
Addison Rae
Charli D’Amelio
Dwayne Johnson
Justin Bieber
Kim Kardashian West
Kylie Jenner
Lil Nas X
THE POP SPECIAL OF 2021
Friends: The Reunion (WINNER)
Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry
Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil
Justin Bieber: Our World
Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg
Oprah With Meghan and Harry
P!nk: All I Know So Far
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3
THE COMEDY ACT OF 2021
Vaccinated and Horny Tour, Chelsea Handler (WINNER)
Back to Abnormal Tour, Trevor Noah
Bo Burnham: Inside, Bo Burnham
From Scratch Tour, John Mulaney
Sorry, Harriet Tubman, Phoebe Robinson
The King’s Jester Tour, Hasan Minhaj
The Milk & Money Tour, Ali Wong
You Know What It Is, Marlon Wayans
THE GAME CHANGER OF 2021
Simone Biles (WINNER)
Alex Morgan
Bubba Wallace
Carl Nassib
Naomi Osaka
Patrick Mahomes
Serena Williams
Sunisa Lee
THE POP PODCAST OF 2021
Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain (WINNER)
Armchair Expert
Call Her Daddy
Chicks in the Office
Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend
Couple Things With Shawn and Andrew
SmartLess
Why Won’t You Date Me? With Nicole Byer
