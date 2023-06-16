Pete Davidson Charged With Reckless Driving Following Beverly Hills Crash

Pete Davidson has been charged with reckless driving, three months after crashing into a home in Beverly Hills.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office confirmed the actor and comedian had been charged with a single misdemeanor count to The Hollywood Reporter on Friday. The charge comes around two months after the Beverly Hills Police Department forwarded the case to the D.A. The local police department had been investigating the crash since March.

“We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement. “Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision. We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences.”

The vehicular incident took place on March 4. Davidson was allegedly in a Mercedes and traveling at a high speed in a residential area when the vehicle jumped the curb while he was driving. The accident allegedly involved the car knocking over a fire hydrant and clipping the corner of a house. Neither Davidson nor any of the home’s residents were injured.

Davidson’s arraignment is set for late July.

Between 2014 and 2022, Davidson starred for eight seasons on NBC’s long-running variety sketch show Saturday Night Live. The comedian and actor most recently appeared in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Fast X and Bupkis, the Peacock series based on his life.