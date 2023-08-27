Pete Davidson, John Mayer, Busta Rhymes Help Dave Chappelle Celebrate 50th Birthday in NYC

Dave Chappelle wrapped his four-show stint in New York City to celebrate his 50th birthday with famous friends, including John Mayer, Busta Rhymes, Common, T.I. and Pete Davidson, who said he just finished rehab.

Davidson and fellow comedian Michael Che, both New Yorkers, took in the thrill of performing for a sold-out crowd at the famed Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Both said they were proud of the moment and proud to celebrate Chappelle, whose birthday was Thursday.

Davidson won over the audience with his jokes, saying he arrived in NYC on Saturday after completing a stint in rehab. The Saturday Night Live star joked about his drug use, saying doing drugs as a 30-year-old — he hits the milestone in November — would no longer be cute.

Other comedians to hit the stage before Chappelle performed included Che, Ronnie Chung, Michelle Wolf and Jeff Ross. Mike Tyson sat in the audience and later appeared onstage as the audience cheered loudly.

As Chappelle celebrated his 50th birthday, he also honored the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Common, T.I. and Busta Rhymes performed their well-known hits and the rappers spoke highly of Chappelle, each embracing him with a hug after their performances. Mayer sang, played guitar and exchanged jokes with Chappelle.

The Emmy- and Grammy-winning comedian’s four shows at MSG kicked off his It’s a Celebration Bitches Tour, which will also visit Cleveland, Detroit, New Orleans, Nashville, Chicago and Kansas City, Missouri, this fall. Special guests from the comedy and music worlds joined him each night in NYC, including Chris Rock, Jon Stewart, Aziz Ansari, George Wallace, Lunell, Donnell Rawlings, Earthquate, Nas, The Roots, De La Soul, Ludacris, Travis Scott and Burna Boy.