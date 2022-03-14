Pete Davidson Confirmed to Fly to Space on Next Blue Origin Flight

It’s official: Saturday Night Live castmember Pete Davidson is going to get really, really high later this month.

Blue Origin, the commercial spaceflight company founded by former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, said Monday that Davidson will be among the crewmembers on its upcoming mission, which is set to launch from the company’s Texas spaceport on March 23.

Davidson will be joined on the flight by angel investor and former Party America CEO Marty Allen; SpaceKids Global founder Sharon Hagle; her husband, Tricor International CEO Marc Hagle; entrepreneur Jim Kitchen; and former FAA associate administrator and Commercial Space Technologies founder George Nield.

The flight will be the fourth manned mission for Blue Origin’s New Shepard program, and the 20th in its history. Each astronaut on board will carry a postcard to space on behalf of Blue Origin’s foundation, Club for the Future, whose Postcards to Space program gives students access to space on Blue Origin’s rockets.

The company has leaned on the power of celebrity crewmembers to lure public attention to its missions. Its first manned mission last summer featured Bezos himself riding to space, with the two subsequent missions seeing Star Trek actor William Shatner and Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan, respectively, going along for the ride.

Davidson, who has been in the news recently both for his relationship with Kim Kardashian and his feud with Kanye West, may be the most unpredictable crewmember yet.