Peter Scolari, Emmy-Winning ‘Bosom Buddies’ Actor, Dies at 66

Peter Scolari, who starred opposite lifelong friend Tom Hanks in the early 1980s sitcom Bosom Buddies, died Friday. He was 66.

Scolari, an Emmy winner whose credits also included Newhart and HBO’s Girls, had been living with cancer for the past two years.

A native of New Rochelle, New York, Scolari landed his first major acting role in the short-lived 1980 ABC comedy Goodtime Girls. Later that year, he and a then-unknown Hanks starred in Bosom Buddies, playing two guys who disguise themselves as women to live in an affordable, all-female apartment building.

The show, also on ABC, lasted just two seasons, but it sparked a 40-plus year friendship between the two actors. Scolari and Hanks would work together several times over the next decades, with Scolari appearing in his friend’s directorial debut, That Thing You Do!, and the Hanks-produced HBO miniseries From the Earth to the Moon. The two both did voice work on 2003’s The Polar Express.

Following the 1982 cancellation of Bosom Buddies, Scolari joined Newhart in 1984 and remained with the show until its conclusion in 1990. He became close friends with and a frequent golf partner of star Bob Newhart during the show’s run and they remained close afterward.

Scolari was nominated for three Emmys for his role on Newhart. Twenty-seven years after his third nomination for that show, he won a guest acting Emmy for playing Hannah’s (Lena Dunham) father on HBO’s Girls.

In recent years, Scolari has recurred on the CBS turned Paramount+ drama Evil and appeared on series including Fox’s Gotham, FX’s Fosse/Verdon and Lisey’s Story at Apple TV+.

Evil co-creator Robert King, wrote on Twitter Friday that Scolari “was one of the funniest — sneakily funny — actors we’ve worked with. He always took a nothing scene and found different ways to twist it, and throw in odd pauses that made it jump. … He was just wonderful.”

“Beyond everything else, Peter Scolari was a mensch, a hard worker, a thoughtful actor, always a pleasure on a set,” King added.

He also had an extensive list of stage credits, playing roles in Wicked, Hairspray and the play Lucky Guy — which marked another reunion with Hanks — on Broadway.

Scolari is survived by his wife, Tracy Shayne, and children Nicholas, Joseph, Keaton and Cali. He was previously married to Debra Steagal and Cathy Trien.