Producers Guild Reveals Sports, Children’s and Short-Form TV Awards Winners

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced the winners of outstanding sports program, outstanding children’s program, outstanding short form program and the PGA Innovation Award at the guild’s annual East Coast Celebration on March 14, which was held at the Bryant Park Grill in New York City.

HBO’s documentary series 100 First Wave won outstanding sports program for its first season. The series, directed by Chris Smith, follows big-wave surfer Garrett McNamara as he travels to Portugal with the goal of conquering the titular surfing feat.

The Disney+ Halloween special Muppets Haunted Mansion — which features Will Arnett, Darren Criss, Taraji P. Henson, Ed Asner, Danny Trejo, Yvette Nicole Brown and Pat Sajak alongside a furry cast of Muppet players — took home the award for outstanding children’s program.

The fourth season of Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series, a spinoff of the immensely popular segment from The Late Late Show with James Corden, won outstanding short form program. The fourth season featured guests Maya Rudolph, HAIM, Keegan-Michael Key, Rob Gronkowski, siblings Patricia and David Arquette, and entrepreneurs and Shark Tank investors Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary.

The team behind For All Mankind: Time Capsule won the PGA Innovation Award, which celebrates outstanding entertainment endeavors across VR, AR, experiential and other emerging media. The project, available for free on the Apple App Store, is a narrative experience told in augmented reality, released ahead of the second season of Apple TV+’s For All Mankind.

The remaining nominations for theatrical motion pictures, animated theatrical motion pictures, television series/specials, limited or anthology series television and televised or streamed motion pictures were revealed on Jan. 27. Winners will be announced at the Producers Guild Awards ceremony on March 19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City, California.