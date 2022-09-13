Rapper PnB Rock Dies at 30 After L.A. Shooting (Report)

Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock was fatally shot during a robbery at a South Los Angeles restaurant on Monday afternoon, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing law enforcement sources. He was 30.

Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, had been at a Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles on Main Street and Manchester Avenue with his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang. The LAPD told the LAT that the shooting took place at 1:15 p.m. and that the suspect brandished a firearm inside the restaurant and demanded jewelry from the rapper.

Rock was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead at 1:59 p.m.

Rock was best known for his 2015 single “Fleek” and 2016 single “Selfish,” the latter of which peaked at No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100. He collaborated with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Chance the Rapper, Young Thug, 2 Chainz and Wiz Khalifa. He released his latest song, “Luv Me Again,” on Sept. 2.

Rock was born Rakim Hasheem Allen on Dec. 9, 1991, in the Germantown neighborhood of Philadelphia. Rock was one of five boys raised by a single mother, Hanunah. He was named after rapper MC Rakim of the hip hop duo Eric B. & Rakim. He had a troubled upbringing, spending time living in shelters, but began rapping at an early age. His stage name is an acronym for Pastorius and Baynton, a Germantown street corner near where he grew up.

He released his first mixtape, Real N*gga Bangaz, in 2014, followed by RnB 2 and RnB 3, both released in 2015. After garnering attention, Rock released a fourth mixtape in 2016, Money, Hoes & Flows, which featured Fetty Wap.

In January 2017, Rock released GTTM: Goin Thru the Motions via Atlantic Records. The record was initially billed as his debut album but later categorized as a mixtape. The record featured the hit single “Selfish” and featured marquee guest appearances from the likes of Wiz Khalifa, YFN Lucci, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Quavo and Ty Dolla Sign. The mixtape peaked at No. 28 on the Billboard 200.

Rock’s next release was November 2017’s Catch These Vibes, considered the rapper’s debut studio album. Peaking at No. 17 on the Billboard 200, Catch These Vibes spawned two singles, “Feelins” and “Issues,” and featured guest spots from Wiz Khalifa, Juicy J, Roy Woods and Smokepurpp.

In 2019, Rock released the double album, TrapStar Turnt PopStar, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, becoming the rapper’s first top 10 album. “I’m not an overnight success at all. I put in work and now it’s my time,” he told Billboard at the time. “I was one of the motherfuckers who paid to get on stage at one point in my career. I went to SXSW like two different times and paid a few hundred to get on that stage.”

TrapStar Turnt PopStar featured guest appearances from Lil Durk, Tee Grizzley, XXXTentacion, Quavo, Mally Mall, Diplo, Lil Skies, Tory Lanez, Lil Wayne, Roddy Ricch, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again and spawned three singles.

As featured artist, Rock had prominent guest spots on YFN Lucci’s 2016 hit “Everyday We Lit,” Meek Mill’s 2018 song “Dangerous” and Ed Sheeran’s 2019 song “Cross Me.”